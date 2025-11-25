There's A Reason You've Never Seen A Tesla TV Commercial

Tesla famously doesn't run TV ads for its cars. But that doesn't mean there's no Tesla advertising at all. Ahead of the annual shareholder meeting on November 6, 2025, the EV company began showing adverts on social media. Although they start off looking like a conventional car advert, they weren't trying to sell you a car. In fact, unless you're a Tesla shareholder, they weren't even for you. They were urging shareholders to "follow the board's recommendations on all proposals" to approve Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package. (They seemed to have worked. The deal was approved by 75% of the votes.)

So, aside from specific shareholder-target videos on social media, what is Tesla's — and Elon Musk's — stance on advertising? Why have we never seen a Cybertruck ad during the Super Bowl? Tesla doesn't spend millions of dollars on television advertising because it doesn't need to. The company promotes itself in other ways. Elon Musk once said, "I hate advertising," although that was back in 2019, before he owned X. He's revised his stance a little since then.

The company has dabbled in online advertising over the years, but its approach remains very different from big spenders like Stellantis, General Motors, and Subaru. Tesla's marketing strategy has been focused on organic, word-of-mouth recommendations and the huge media presence that is Elon Musk.