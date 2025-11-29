What Is The Most Difficult Diesel Engine To Work On? Here's What Mechanics Have To Say

There have been many reliable diesel engines over the years. Some are easy to work on, while others are a bit more challenging. The Ford 6.4-liter Power Stroke falls into the latter category, while also not being particularly dependable. Because its engine bay is so densely packed, the 6.4-liter has earned quite a reputation among mechanics for being one of the most difficult diesel engines to work on.

Since it was introduced in 2007, the 6.4-liter was continuously updated. Ford eventually gave it new emissions technology, better turbochargers, DPFs, and EGR coolers. This made it quite difficult to access many of its essential components, like the head gasket, for example. If you wanted to fix a blown head gasket on a 6.4-liter, it requires either pulling the entire cab off or taking out the engine – a task that can take up to 48 labor hours to do.

One mechanic on Reddit noted that "lots of common issues require a cab lift", including the turbocharger, cracked pipes, oil coolers,and the high-pressure fuel pump. Moreover, the 6.4 also suffers from internal failures, and with such a tightly packed engine bay, even routine repairs can be difficult and costly. Ultimately, the 6.4-liter is a very picky engine with a severe maintenance schedule.