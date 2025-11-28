The Ryobi Expand-It Attachment That Turns Your String Trimmer Into A Snow Blower

As one of the most well-known names in power tools, Ryobi has expanded its tool and associated product offerings exponentially over the years. The brand's catalog has a little bit of everything, from small yet handy tools to larger, more specialized models that get specific jobs done with ease. As it turns out, there are even Ryobi tools and accessories that can come together to tackle jobs they otherwise wouldn't be able to handle on their own. One example of this is the Ryobi attachment that connects to a string trimmer — making it one of the Ryobi tools that can do more than one job, in this case, create a snow blower.

This combination is made possible thanks to the Ryobi Expand-It line: a series of tool attachments that can broaden the scope of what certain Ryobi tools are capable of. The Ryobi Expand-It snow thrower attachment is intended for Ryobi string trimmers, converting them into snow blowers for $149. As one would expect, it's a miniature snow blower that connects to the shaft of the string trimmer. All you have to do is detach the lower part of the string trimmer, hook up the snow thrower, connect a Ryobi battery, and you'll be all set to clear out the latest snowfall.

All in all, this seems like a solid addition to the Ryobi tool line that can clear away snow with ease. At the same time, if you're considering it, there are a few things you should keep in mind aside from its advertised attributes and price point.