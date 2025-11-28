The Ryobi Expand-It Attachment That Turns Your String Trimmer Into A Snow Blower
As one of the most well-known names in power tools, Ryobi has expanded its tool and associated product offerings exponentially over the years. The brand's catalog has a little bit of everything, from small yet handy tools to larger, more specialized models that get specific jobs done with ease. As it turns out, there are even Ryobi tools and accessories that can come together to tackle jobs they otherwise wouldn't be able to handle on their own. One example of this is the Ryobi attachment that connects to a string trimmer — making it one of the Ryobi tools that can do more than one job, in this case, create a snow blower.
This combination is made possible thanks to the Ryobi Expand-It line: a series of tool attachments that can broaden the scope of what certain Ryobi tools are capable of. The Ryobi Expand-It snow thrower attachment is intended for Ryobi string trimmers, converting them into snow blowers for $149. As one would expect, it's a miniature snow blower that connects to the shaft of the string trimmer. All you have to do is detach the lower part of the string trimmer, hook up the snow thrower, connect a Ryobi battery, and you'll be all set to clear out the latest snowfall.
All in all, this seems like a solid addition to the Ryobi tool line that can clear away snow with ease. At the same time, if you're considering it, there are a few things you should keep in mind aside from its advertised attributes and price point.
What to know about Ryobi's snow thrower attachment
Before buying Ryobi's string trimmer snow thrower attachment, there are some nuances to be aware of. This way, you know for certain if it's the right buy for you. For one, there's the fact that this attachment isn't meant for just any Ryobi string trimmer. The Ryobi product listing specifies that it's designed for strictly six different Ryobi string trimmer models: P20220, RY42050, RY40270, RY40290, RY40ST01, and RY40HPST01. If you have one of the several other string trimmer models not listed, this snow thrower is unfortunately a pass.
What's also worth knowing is that this Ryobi string trimmer snow thrower isn't a miracle product. It's basically a lightweight snowblower, and, therefore, won't get you the same level of performance as a full-on snowblower would. Ryobi explains that it only has a 12-inch clearing width and a 6-inch clearing depth, with it being specifically recommended for sidewalks, driveways, and decks. It's most ideal for smaller areas with only a few inches of snow, especially of the light, more fluffy variety. Once the snow buildup gets severe and takes on added moisture, you're likely to see performance issues. It can also take a few passes to reach the ground level, and it lacks directional options, so you're always flinging snow ahead of you.
With Ryobi adding auger-propelled snowblowers to its permanent lineup, some may find this string trimmer attachment easy to pass on. Meanwhile, others may find it more ideal for its lightweight, lower price, and small area-friendly nature. It all comes down to one's individual needs and budget.