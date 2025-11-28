Why Hitting A Remote Can Seemingly Bring The Batteries Back To Life

For decades, remotes have come standard with television sets, cable boxes, and, more recently, streaming players, allowing for easy navigation from a distance. As great as it is not having to get up from the comfort of your bed or couch to make TV adjustments — with some TV remotes still using infrared technology to make this happen — remotes aren't without their downsides. A persistent one is their battery use, which does make them portable, but also makes changing the battery necessary every now and then. Of course, until you change them, there's the time-honored tradition of just giving your remote a good whack against your hand, which is often enough to get it going again.

This method of squeezing just a bit more juice out of your remote's batteries appears hardly scientific, so what is the science behind it occasionally working? There are a few potential answers to this question. One is that the strike shakes out the oxidation layer that can form between battery terminals and the contacts inside the remote over time. Thus, contact between the two is reestablished, and use can continue for a bit longer. Another potential reason could lie in the chemical makeup of the batteries, with the smack acting as a catalyst for the right chemical reaction to take place and give the remote a quick boost.

These aren't rock-solid scientific answers, but they make some sense from a scientific perspective. To best understand these hypotheses, though, it's key to explain what goes on inside single-use batteries and how their chemical processes influence whether a remote functions.