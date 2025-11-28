Apple CarPlay is a free system that allows you to connect your iPhone to a vehicle's infotainment display either wired or wirelessly. It's a safe and convenient way to interact with mobile apps like Google Maps, Spotify, YouTube Music, as well as receive calls and messages while driving. Key iPhone functions are displayed on the vehicle's screen along with other must-have CarPlay widgets, letting you control them via the car's built-in touchscreen, buttons, or with voice commands like Siri, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your eyes on the road. AutoSky CarPlay relates to a line of aftermarket dongles designed to enhance an existing factory-installed wired CarPlay system.

Aside from that, certain models add extra features like video streaming apps and expanded media options. Some specific AutoSky models, like the CarPlay TV Adapter, have an actual HDMI input port so you can plug in external hardware such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and even a gaming console that will display on the vehicle's screen when it's not moving. However, any additional costs and subscriptions beyond the price of the adapter itself will be your responsibility. AutoSky CarPlay wireless devices generally have a retail price of around $88, but the website often lists lower sale prices depending on the model.