AutoSky CarPlay Devices: How Much Do They Cost & Which Apps Work With Them?
Apple CarPlay is a free system that allows you to connect your iPhone to a vehicle's infotainment display either wired or wirelessly. It's a safe and convenient way to interact with mobile apps like Google Maps, Spotify, YouTube Music, as well as receive calls and messages while driving. Key iPhone functions are displayed on the vehicle's screen along with other must-have CarPlay widgets, letting you control them via the car's built-in touchscreen, buttons, or with voice commands like Siri, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your eyes on the road. AutoSky CarPlay relates to a line of aftermarket dongles designed to enhance an existing factory-installed wired CarPlay system.
Aside from that, certain models add extra features like video streaming apps and expanded media options. Some specific AutoSky models, like the CarPlay TV Adapter, have an actual HDMI input port so you can plug in external hardware such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and even a gaming console that will display on the vehicle's screen when it's not moving. However, any additional costs and subscriptions beyond the price of the adapter itself will be your responsibility. AutoSky CarPlay wireless devices generally have a retail price of around $88, but the website often lists lower sale prices depending on the model.
What Each AutoSky Device Does and How Much It Costs
AutoSky has two main categories of CarPlay devices designed to upgrade your vehicle's wired factory-installed system, consisting of wireless adapters and the CarPlay TV Adapter. There are four types of AutoSky wireless adapters: Classic, Pro, Pro Slim, and Max Edition. The current price for the Classic Edition is $43.90, the Pro Edition is $39.99, the Pro Slim is $43.90, and the Max Edition is $44.90.
These products are the easiest way to convert your vehicle's wired CarPlay to a wireless connection, eliminating the need to plug your phone into a USB cable every time you enter the car. Product features include automatic connection, Bluetooth pairing, and Wi-Fi data transfer.
The line also supports steering wheel controls and voice assistants. There's also the CarPlay TV Adapter, which costs $75 and combines wireless capabilities with an HDMI input port, allowing external devices like video game consoles, Roku, or Fire TV Stick to be connected to your vehicle's display. It's important to note that the vehicle must be parked in order to watch videos with AutoSky devices for safety, as video playback is disabled to keep you safe while driving.
Which Apps Work With AutoSky CarPlay
AutoSky's Wireless CarPlay Adapter supports all typical CarPlay functions, which include iPhone apps like Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze for navigation, music services such as Apple Music and Spotify, Siri voice control, and handling calls and messages. For the CarPlay TV Adapter, AutoSky's setup guide says that you can switch between the CarPlay interface and HDMI mode. In HDMI mode, you can connect devices like a Roku or Fire TV Stick, and the apps available are entirely determined by the external device you plug into it, not by AutoSky.
To access online content on the HDMI device, you need to use your phone's hotspot. This combination of CarPlay and HDMI versatility lets you maintain full iPhone functionality while adding the option to watch videos and stream YouTube on your vehicle's display using external devices, provided you have a mobile hotspot for internet access.