Are Milwaukee Heated Gloves Worth The Money? Here's What Users Are Saying

If you're looking into winter gadgets to help stay warm, Milwaukee's heated winter gloves may have popped on your radar. And naturally, you want to know if they are any good, or just another tech gadget that ends up being a total waste of money? For starters, if there's one thing tool enthusiasts love about Milwaukee, it's the fact that the company seems to genuinely care about its customers. You can see that attention to detail in how the gloves are designed and sized.

They come in five sizes (S, M, L, XL, and 2XL), and Milwaukee even provides a sizing guide on its website to help you choose the right one. At the time of this writing, there are only 13 reviews on Milwaukee's own site, and all of them are positive. It's worth mentioning that they're all incentivized, as the reviewers received these gloves for free. Nonetheless, we did some digging of our own to see if what they've said corresponds with the experiences of other owners who purchased these gloves with their own money.

But before we get into that, let's start with what you can expect. These gloves are designed with a mix of leather on the palm and fingers, and ripstop polyester on the shell. When you slide them on, based on reviews, there's a soft fleece-like liner that keeps your hands comfortable. Plus, there's an adjustable Velcro strap along the cuff to really lock in the warmth and a built-in terry cloth patch to help wipe off sweat. For $200, you'd expect nothing less.