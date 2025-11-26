Google Warns Users: Don't Fall For This Dangerous VPN Scam

The use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has been increasing, with a recent CNET survey finding that 43% of American adults are now using them. There are several reasons why so many people are now installing these apps. Accessing content banned in certain countries and saving money on streaming service costs are two commonly cited reasons for their popularity. However, the primary reason for using one is privacy and security, with 52% of Americans saying that protecting their IP address was the main factor.

Now Google is warning that "bad actors" are attempting to exploit the popularity of VPNs. In November 2025's fraud and scams advisory, Google has expressed concern about the problem of malicious applications that are disguised as legitimate VPNs. Whereas one aspect of a genuine VPN is to add another layer of security to a system, these malicious VPN apps do the exact opposite. Among the potential vulnerabilities are payloads that include remote access and banking trojans that can access used data, including browsing history, messages, and financial information.

However, before you rush out and uninstall your VPN, it should be noted that Google goes to great lengths to ensure that such applications are not available from the Google Play Store. Both Android and the Google Play app use machine learning to detect such malicious apps. Although this doesn't mean that due diligence shouldn't be applied when installing any application, and you should still be on the lookout for similar scams when using operating systems other than Android.

Let's have a closer look at fraudulent VPNs and the steps you can take to protect yourself against the threat.