Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include Big Discounts On Physical & Digital Games

As the holidays approach, there's one thing on everyone's mind. Peace on earth and goodwill toward men? Close, but no dice. The correct answer is huge savings on consumer goods during Black Friday. If you're a gamer, you're probably looking forward to great deals from PlayStation, Steam, and more. But among major gaming vendors, Nintendo has been notorious for raising its prices recently, meaning deal-hunters will be scouring for its Black Friday savings.

First, let's address the elephant in the room: there won't be any discounts to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 console, at least from the company that makes it. Nintendo is riding high on staggeringly large sales figures for the second generation portable console, which beat out the feature-packed PS5 by selling a staggering 10 million units as of the end of September. With that kind of momentum, Nintendo likely sees no reason to introduce discounts when so many customers are willing to pay full price.

What Nintendo is offering this Black Friday season are deals on select digital games, physical games, and storage for your games, as well as some yet-unveiled offers specific to its two brick-and-mortar locations in the US. Some of the deals can be had online, while others will require a trip to the store. Here's what you need to know before you shop.