Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include Big Discounts On Physical & Digital Games
As the holidays approach, there's one thing on everyone's mind. Peace on earth and goodwill toward men? Close, but no dice. The correct answer is huge savings on consumer goods during Black Friday. If you're a gamer, you're probably looking forward to great deals from PlayStation, Steam, and more. But among major gaming vendors, Nintendo has been notorious for raising its prices recently, meaning deal-hunters will be scouring for its Black Friday savings.
First, let's address the elephant in the room: there won't be any discounts to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 console, at least from the company that makes it. Nintendo is riding high on staggeringly large sales figures for the second generation portable console, which beat out the feature-packed PS5 by selling a staggering 10 million units as of the end of September. With that kind of momentum, Nintendo likely sees no reason to introduce discounts when so many customers are willing to pay full price.
What Nintendo is offering this Black Friday season are deals on select digital games, physical games, and storage for your games, as well as some yet-unveiled offers specific to its two brick-and-mortar locations in the US. Some of the deals can be had online, while others will require a trip to the store. Here's what you need to know before you shop.
Nintendo's Black Friday sale has games but no Switch 2 deals
Games are the main course at Nintendo's Black Friday buffet, with deals available on both digital and physical games. There are a few catches though. Starting with the digital deals, they'll be available through the "Cyber Deals" holiday event on the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop platforms, which are accessible through either the Switch or Switch 2. Sales started on November 20 and end after December 3. Titles with the steepest discounts include "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," "Paper Mario: The Oragami King," and "Splatoon 3."
Physical games are a tradition the Switch 2 is keeping alive, and Nintendo is running Black Friday deals on them. The caveat is that these sales may require a trip to the store. Nintendo says the sales pricing will be available from "select retailers" starting on November 23, including both of Nintendo's physical retail locations in the US. There's no clarification as to whether any online retailers will also offer the deals.
At the very least, Nintendo confirmed some titles that will be included in the physical games sales. "Princess Peach: Showtime!" "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom," "Donkey Kong Country Returns HD," "Luigi's Mansion 3," and "Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe," should be priced at just under $40, while "Super Mario Odyssey," "Nintendo Switch Sports," "Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door," and "Splatoon 3" should be priced at just under $30. There are some great games here, but it looks like Nintendo sees no reason to heavily discount its newest titles.
Nintendo has savings on storage cards, and other surprises
Extra game storage for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes in the form of MicroSD Express cards. Anyone with an extensive Switch 2 game collection can likely attest to how easy it is to run through those tiny storage cards. Nintendo is thankfully offering discounts on them as part of its Black Friday offerings for 2 025.
Nintendo is offering $20 off all Samsung MicroSD Express cards at both its New York City and San Francisco store locations, as well as "select retailers," which again, could mean anywhere. No particular retailers are specified. Samsung will be the only brand on sale, which is fine — the tech giant's reputation for quality solid state storage is quite well maintained. However, it's important to emphasize that the deal is only on MicroSD Express cards, which are only compatible with the Switch 2. Regular MicroSD cards, which are only supported by the original Switch, are not included in this offer.
More deals are exclusive to the two, coastal Nintendo locations, but their nature is unclear. The company calls them "gift-with-purchase offers," but does not elaborate regarding which products will be gifted with which purchases. If you live near New York City or San Francisco, keep an eye on those locations.