How To Check If Your Gmail Account Password Has Been Compromised In Any Massive Leaks

There's no denying that Google's software products have become an indispensable part of people's everyday lives. The company's email service — Gmail — started as an April Fool's Day joke, but has been around for over 20 years, and remains one of the world's widely used email platforms. Other services like Google Photos, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and Google Chrome are so entrenched in people's lives that many would struggle to function without them. In fact, a large part of people's digital presence and online identity is tied to their Google Account.

To make life easier for its users, Google lets users access its services using a Google Account. So, whoever signs up for Google's email service (Gmail) doesn't need to sign up separately to gain access to the rest of Google's services. While this is massively convenient, it also opens the possibility of losing access to your entire Google Account should a hacker gain access to your Gmail account. It is, therefore, extremely important that one keeps their Gmail user ID and password safe, secure, and takes all possible precautions to ensure that the all-important Gmail login credentials don't fall into the wrong hands.

However, despite your best efforts, there could be times when your Gmail (and therefore Google Account) password is compromised. In many cases, it might not even be your fault, given the sheer regularity with which massive data breaches happen. While this is a reality of modern-day digital life, there are several ways to check whether your all-important Gmail password has been exposed. Besides Google's own password checkup service, there are third-party tools that can help you figure out whether your username and password have been leaked to hackers or malicious actors.