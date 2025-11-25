Is There A Keyboard Shortcut For 'Toggle All' In Anki, Or Should You Use Add-Ons?

Whether you're using an app for learning a language or revising for an exam, there's a chance you've already heard of Anki, an open-source digital flashcard software designed for the spaced repetition of facts and vocabulary. This software is designed to recall which areas you need to revisit based on your performance and your assessment of your own skills, in structured, bite-sized chunks. As well as rehearsing material, you can also build card decks and install Add-ons for a custom learning experience.

Flashcards are a popular learning tool thanks to their simplicity and grounding in cognitive science, but creating hard copies can be a long and frustrating process. As a result, digital learning software like Anki can be a useful way of streamlining the process using decks made by the community and shared online. Plus, you can take your cards anywhere conveniently by running them on your laptop or through an app or browser.

Anki is primarily controlled using keyboard shortcuts — or a PC-compatible gaming controller if you want to make it a little more fun. For example, if you don't want to see a card in a deck anymore, you can suspend it by pressing Shift and the exclamation point (!) key. However, there might be times when you can't use a preset shortcut, such as when you're trying to toggle all cards on or off in a deck, or to turn hints on or off. In this case, you're going to need to use an Add-on to add some custom mapping. You can grab Add-ons from AnkiWeb, which is a community-led collection of plugins to use with the program.