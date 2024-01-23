4 Popular Apps To Learn Random And Interesting Facts

What better way is there to kick off your day than with a notification teaching you something new? Daily Random Facts is a free app available on both Android and iOS and has over 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. Upon launching the app for the first time, you can customize when you'd like to receive your first and last fact of the day and how many you'd like to receive per day.

To ensure you receive facts that cater to your interests, you'll initially be asked to choose from four different topics: Nature, Science, Society, and History. Facts are sorted into different categories like Internet, Business, Spooky, and Psychology. While you can enjoy General facts for free and access Sports and Language facts by watching an ad, you can only access categorized facts by subscribing to the app's premium version. If you ever come across a fact you like, you can save it to your favorites to view it again later. You can also share your favorite facts with friends by grouping them into collections for quick access!

The app also makes sure each fact is accurate, leaving no room for error. You can tap the information icon to verify and access the source of each fact. To enhance user experience and to allow users to get more use out of their Android widgets, the app also provides users with the option to add a widget displaying facts to their lock screen or home screen.