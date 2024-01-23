4 Popular Apps To Learn Random And Interesting Facts
Let's face it — with today's hectic schedules, who has the time to dive into books or read long essays just to learn something new? Yet, our minds are naturally curious, and the thirst for learning is relentless. Whether you're a trivia enthusiast, a lifelong learner, or someone simply seeking a mental escape from your nine-to-five routine, there's an app for every curious mind out there.
There are several iPhone and Android apps that you can install on your device to learn random and interesting facts, even when you're on the go! We've rounded up some apps that are highly rated in the Google Play Store and Apple Store and are downloaded by thousands of people worldwide.
We've also personally tested each app mentioned below and we're reviewing them based on our personal hands-on experience. We've taken user reviews into account, to ensure these apps cater to lifelong learners who love to learn anywhere and everywhere!
Daily Random Facts
What better way is there to kick off your day than with a notification teaching you something new? Daily Random Facts is a free app available on both Android and iOS and has over 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. Upon launching the app for the first time, you can customize when you'd like to receive your first and last fact of the day and how many you'd like to receive per day.
To ensure you receive facts that cater to your interests, you'll initially be asked to choose from four different topics: Nature, Science, Society, and History. Facts are sorted into different categories like Internet, Business, Spooky, and Psychology. While you can enjoy General facts for free and access Sports and Language facts by watching an ad, you can only access categorized facts by subscribing to the app's premium version. If you ever come across a fact you like, you can save it to your favorites to view it again later. You can also share your favorite facts with friends by grouping them into collections for quick access!
The app also makes sure each fact is accurate, leaving no room for error. You can tap the information icon to verify and access the source of each fact. To enhance user experience and to allow users to get more use out of their Android widgets, the app also provides users with the option to add a widget displaying facts to their lock screen or home screen.
Nerdish
We've all heard the phrase "time is money" before. If you're someone who can not catch a break from the intricacies of life yet can not stop your mind from wondering about anything and everything, Nerdish is probably the app for you.
Nerdish is a free app available on both Android and iOS that cuts through the internet's noise and delivers short and comprehensive answers to your questions. Whether you're standing at Starbucks waiting for your morning coffee or on your way to work, all you need to do is launch the app and look for the topic you'd like to learn more about.
Nerdish's recommended screen features popular topics that most users search for. If you're looking to learn about something specific, you can head to Nerdish's Explore page, where information is grouped into different categories like Famous People, Art & Culture, Food, and much more. Once you find a topic you'd like to learn more about, simply tap on it and tap Read.
The app also features a fun seven-minute quiz you can take that covers information you can learn using the app. Whether you're curious about why the world continues to build skyscrapers or what the world's most popular cocktail is, there's always something to learn on Nerdish!
Deepstash
Remember the dreadful days when our English teachers forced us to read long essays? Reading is undoubtedly a fantastic way to learn, but if reading pages and pages isn't your cup of tea, Deepstash is definitely an app you should explore. Deepstash is a free app available on both Android and iOS and has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.
Deepstash allows users to learn new things by displaying bite-sized insights like inspiring quotes, practical tips on certain topics, and snippets of wisdom from popular books. Instead of being cluttered with all sorts of books and articles, Deepstach personalizes your feed depending on your interests.
When you're creating an account on Deepstash, you'll be asked which goal matters to you the most: replacing social media, developing a reading habit, overcoming information overload, or working on personal growth. To fine-tune your feed, select at least three topics you're keen on, ranging from personal development to communication, reading & writing, economics, and more.
What sets Deepstash apart is its knack for summarizing. Instead of having to slog through entire articles or books, you get bite-sized cards. Deepstash's Home tab features quotes from well-known books and other resources in a feed, just like social media, which makes it incredibly fun to explore. If you come across something that intrigues you, stash it in your personal library for later. From cybersecurity to mental health, Deepstash simplifies complex information and features more than 200,000 ideas you can explore, making it an invaluable resource for any learner.
Elevate
If you're looking for something that'll not only ensure you learn something new with every passing day but also an app to retrain your brain, Elevate is definitely an app you should download right away.
Elevate is an award-winning free brain training app available on both Android and iOS devices and provides users with brain games targeting to improve their memory skills, communication, vocabulary, and more. While there are thousands of similar applications available on the web, what makes Elevate stand out is its ability to personalize the experience for each individual, depending on their current standing.
All the games included in the application are developed by educational experts and aim to improve one's productivity and self-confidence. Upon launching the app, you'll choose areas to focus on, such as vocabulary, clear articulation, reading focus, writing skills, and memory improvement. A quick quiz follows to gauge your current skill level, resulting in an Elevate Proficiency Quotient (EPQ) covering writing, speaking, reading, math, and memory.
With the free version, you get to play three games daily, access a limited library, and view basic metrics. However, upgrading to the premium subscription unlocks Elevate's full range of mini-games, advanced performance tracking, and personalized training programs. The app continually tracks your progress, adjusting difficulty levels to ensure ongoing growth.
As you continue using Elevate, the app tracks your performance and gradually adjusts the difficult level to ensure continuous growth. According to Elevate's independent analysis, 93% of its users feel mentally sharper. So, if you're looking for an app that'll help boost your cognitive abilities, Elevate is the way to go!
Why these apps made it to our list
We prioritized user satisfaction and real-world performance in selecting our apps. We began by assessing user ratings on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, only focusing on apps that earned ratings above 4.0 stars. We further validated their credibility through positive user reviews. Once a list of apps was shortlisted, we tested out each app personally by downloading them and exploring if the app fulfilled every promise it made.