This Old-School Add-On Was The Solution For Foggy Windows Before Modern In-Car Tech

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drivers know the procedure after getting into the car in the winter; you start the engine, turn on the defroster, and wait for the windows to get a little clearer. This might take a while, depending on the type of vehicle you drive, and no one likes waiting for it. In almost every car, climate vents mounted below the windshield take care of the job in the front, while those lines in the rear window take care of that job for the rear window. However, this wasn't always the case.

Even though every road car today uses the exact same technology for defogging windows, there was a time when cars didn't have any sort of device to defog the rear window. One solution was the rear window defroster kit, also known as an anti-mist panel, which worked on a completely different principle. Instead of lines built into the rear window that contained heating elements to defrost the window in the cold, there was a clear film. You would install it on the rear window, similar to a window tint, and it would prevent fogging up, because the film was coated in an anti-fogging material.