A Simple Trick To Remove Stickers From Tool Boxes Uses A Common Household Essential

Metal toolboxes of all shapes and sizes tend to focus more on what's inside than on the outside. Thus, their exterior is often flat and blank, serving merely as a shell to house the various drawers and compartments that hold your tools and hardware. Many don't use this space, while others see it as an opportunity to customize. Such vast open spaces are perfect for magnets and, of course, stickers, to help individualize one's toolbox. The issue is that once a sticker is on, it typically doesn't want to let go, so you'll need more than a fingernail or two to remove it completely, adhesive and all.

Fortunately, you don't have to just scrape old stickers off your toolbox and hope for the best. As it turns out, the household staple WD-40 multi-use product is excellent at removing stickers and their residue — one of the many unexpected uses for WD-40. All you have to do is spray the sticker with the multi-use solution. The WD-40 should remain on the area for a few minutes, but once that time has passed, you should be able to peel the sticker off. If a residue remains, reapply and wipe it away with a rag or cloth after a few minutes. The chemical makeup of this WD-40 solution won't damage the paint or metal of your toolbox, either.

Sticker and residue removal is just one of many situations where WD-40 can be useful in a toolbox. The brand's product line is advertised as offering a range of benefits for your tool storage needs.