Chicago Drivers Share Their Oil Change Horror Stories From This Popular Service Center

According to ABC7, local drivers experienced damage to their vehicles after oil changes at Jiffy Lube stores in Aurora and Berwyn, Illinois. One man's Chevrolet Equinox stopped running after being serviced and it was later discovered that Jiffy Lube had reportedly installed the wrong oil filter. The engine had to be replaced. Jiffy Lube first offered him the cost of a used replacement, but when the man pushed back and contacted ABC7, the service center paid more than $8,000 for a brand new engine.

Another man's vehicle had to be replaced entirely after he visited a Jiffy Lube in Berwyn. The oil drain plug was seemingly not re-installed properly after service. The shop admitted to the error and offered $2,000, which the owner said was not enough to cover the damage. After the local ABC affiliate got involved, that offer was bumped to $5,000.

According to Jiffy Lube International, Inc, most of these service centers are independent franchises. It told ABC7 that it is "committed to supporting a consistent and high-quality service experience across its nationwide system of 2,000+ service centers." Both Illinois locations have good reviews on Google, and each have 4.5 out of five stars with generally positive recent reviews. It's important to remember that these incidents are likely two out of hundreds of oil changes recently completed by these shops. As a consumer, we recommend you always check out user reviews and talk to friends and family – or learn how to do it yourself!