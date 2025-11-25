Chicago Drivers Share Their Oil Change Horror Stories From This Popular Service Center
For car owners, oil changes are a vital part of routine upkeep to keep the engine healthy. Depending on your car and driving habits, most vehicles need this service every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, so many drivers get it done at least twice a year. It can be a pricey proposition – AutoZone estimates that the average cost is between $30 and $100, with some setting drivers back even more, but the cost for not performing this sample task can be even higher. Oil helps to protect and lubricate several parts of your engine and neglecting to refresh it can lead to an overheated engine, damage, a decline in fuel efficiency, and even a voided warranty.
Luckily, we have plenty of options for regular oil changes. You can return to the dealership where you purchased your car, visit a local mechanic, or try a quick-change location like Jiffy Lube or Meineke, but you may want to check reviews before you go. According to a local ABC affiliate, two Jiffy Lube locations in Chicago left drivers in the lurch. ABC7 reported that several consumers were left with inoperable vehicles even though they did exactly what they were supposed to do and visited Jiffy Lube for service. The stories caused a stir, but Jiffy Lube acknowledged the claims and ultimately made it right.
What happened, and how Jiffy Lube responded
According to ABC7, local drivers experienced damage to their vehicles after oil changes at Jiffy Lube stores in Aurora and Berwyn, Illinois. One man's Chevrolet Equinox stopped running after being serviced and it was later discovered that Jiffy Lube had reportedly installed the wrong oil filter. The engine had to be replaced. Jiffy Lube first offered him the cost of a used replacement, but when the man pushed back and contacted ABC7, the service center paid more than $8,000 for a brand new engine.
Another man's vehicle had to be replaced entirely after he visited a Jiffy Lube in Berwyn. The oil drain plug was seemingly not re-installed properly after service. The shop admitted to the error and offered $2,000, which the owner said was not enough to cover the damage. After the local ABC affiliate got involved, that offer was bumped to $5,000.
According to Jiffy Lube International, Inc, most of these service centers are independent franchises. It told ABC7 that it is "committed to supporting a consistent and high-quality service experience across its nationwide system of 2,000+ service centers." Both Illinois locations have good reviews on Google, and each have 4.5 out of five stars with generally positive recent reviews. It's important to remember that these incidents are likely two out of hundreds of oil changes recently completed by these shops. As a consumer, we recommend you always check out user reviews and talk to friends and family – or learn how to do it yourself!