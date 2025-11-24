Tractor Supply GearWrench 1,268-Piece Tool Set: What's Included & How Much Does It Cost?
We'd wager that the list of things you can now buy at Tractor Supply Co. is probably longer than most folks realize. And yes, among the various items now being sold by the shareholder controlled retail company both in-store and online, you'll find complete kits of tools that can help you tackle projects at home and in the garage, including the GearWrench Megamod mechanic's tool set, which is packed with 1,268 items.
GearWrench is a brand that has earned a solid-enough reputation for making tough mechanic's tools fit for use in any home garage setting. For the record, a couple of those tools are included in the 1,268 GearWrench set currently being sold through TSC, a precise breakdown of which is available through the set's product page. We can tell that set is as comprehensive as you can imagine, and comes with four 90T ratchets, three 90T flex head ratchets, one locking flex head wrench, two gimbal ratchets, two thumbwheel ratchets, four breaker bars, one t-handle, one bit driver, one bit holder socket, 15 extensions, nine locking extensions, 10 wobble extensions, and six adapters.
Additionally, it will include three u-joints, 11 impact extensions, three impact adapters, and three impact u-joints. GearWrench's Megamod set also includes hundreds of 6 and 12-inch sockets in SAE and metric sizes, as well as hundreds of other specialty sockets and dozens of extractors and nut drivers. Finally, it will also come with more than 100 wrenches in various shapes and sizes, 28 screwdrivers, five pliers, and 31 magnetic ball end hex keys.
What the GearWrench set will cost you and what users are saying about it
Just FYI: Megamod also comes with a 1,000-lumen rechargeable area light, a 125-lumen rechargeable pen light, an adjustable swivel mechanics seat, and an adjustable mobile work table. It also comes with a 33-inch four-drawer utility cart and a 72-inch 18-drawer rolling cabinet. Now for the bad news, which is that Tractor Supply Co. is currently selling the GearWrench set for a cool $15,499.99.
Given the financial investment involved, you might be interested in learning what folks in the real world have to say about GearWrench and Megamod. For our part, we can tell you that, in general, we have found GearWrench's gear to be on par with competitors like Craftsman. As for customers, it would seem that many of those who've purchased Megamod are pretty happy with their purchase, too. The set is currently sold out at The Home Depot, where the item boasts a user rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars as of this writing. Many of those reviewers priase it for its comprehensive assemblage and the quality of the tools and accessories included.
However, one user complained of wasted space within the drawer setup, while another warned that the shipped packages are quite large. The reviewers are more divided on Amazon, where Megamod is rated at 3.6 stars and is currently selling below TSC's price at $15,490. It's worth noting that one of the 1-star reviewers is actually commenting on the 1,024-piece set, though. Elsewhere, reviewers on GearWrench's site have rated the set 5 stars, with one hailing it as "the best tool value, hands down." Make of that praise what you will.