Tractor Supply GearWrench 1,268-Piece Tool Set: What's Included & How Much Does It Cost?

We'd wager that the list of things you can now buy at Tractor Supply Co. is probably longer than most folks realize. And yes, among the various items now being sold by the shareholder controlled retail company both in-store and online, you'll find complete kits of tools that can help you tackle projects at home and in the garage, including the GearWrench Megamod mechanic's tool set, which is packed with 1,268 items.

GearWrench is a brand that has earned a solid-enough reputation for making tough mechanic's tools fit for use in any home garage setting. For the record, a couple of those tools are included in the 1,268 GearWrench set currently being sold through TSC, a precise breakdown of which is available through the set's product page. We can tell that set is as comprehensive as you can imagine, and comes with four 90T ratchets, three 90T flex head ratchets, one locking flex head wrench, two gimbal ratchets, two thumbwheel ratchets, four breaker bars, one t-handle, one bit driver, one bit holder socket, 15 extensions, nine locking extensions, 10 wobble extensions, and six adapters.

Additionally, it will include three u-joints, 11 impact extensions, three impact adapters, and three impact u-joints. GearWrench's Megamod set also includes hundreds of 6 and 12-inch sockets in SAE and metric sizes, as well as hundreds of other specialty sockets and dozens of extractors and nut drivers. Finally, it will also come with more than 100 wrenches in various shapes and sizes, 28 screwdrivers, five pliers, and 31 magnetic ball end hex keys.