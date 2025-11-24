Sora Vs Sora 2: Here's What OpenAI's Newest Video Model Can Do

When Sora was announced in February 2024, it marked OpenAI's first video generation model. But it wasn't officially released until December, when it became available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. With Sora, users can simply use text or other prompts to generate videos. The visual content of these videos was impressive, but something was missing; it lacked audio, and that is the main upgrade Sora 2 provides.

OpenAI's Sora 2 video generator now adds audio in the form of synchronized dialogue and sound effects. The upgrade was released on September 30, and the company described it as a model that "can do things that are exceptionally difficult and in some instances outrightly impossible for prior video generation models." Sora 2 improves on Sora's limitations, especially concerning video realism. With Sora, animations didn't feel well-grounded, sometimes looking like the algorithm forgot to apply basic laws of physics to the generated videos. OpenAI saw this as the model being overly optimistic and relying too heavily on executing prompts rather than keeping the videos realistic.

Aside from improved realism, Sora 2 introduces the new Cameos feature, launching alongside the Sora iOS app. This will allow users to include their likeness in generated videos. Once you record a short one-time video and audio recording to verify your identity, Sora 2 can drop you into any generated scene with accurate appearance and voice rendering. This works with humans, animals, and even objects. It also shows why OpenAI calls Sora 2 its "GPT-3.5 moment" for video, suggesting they've leaped several generations ahead with this release.