Is ChatGPT's Sora App Coming To Android? Everything You Need To Know

OpenAI's Sora 2 app has spent just over two weeks in the public domain, and it has gone viral. The AI video generator even broke ChatGPT's record of amassing a million downloads at a quicker pace. One question, in particular, has puzzled interested users ever since its release on the App Store: When, or if, is an Android version coming? Well, the app has been officially listed on the Google Play Store, which means its Android availability is right around the corner.

As per the Play Store logs, the app was last updated on October 11; but so far, there is no release data attached to it. OpenAI has also not mentioned anything about its arrival on the Android ecosystem yet. But if it comes as any consolation, Microsoft pushed the AI video generation on its Azure AI Foundry for developers just a day ago, and it is now widely available to all interested parties at a cost of $0.10 per second of video at HD resolution.

This Sora 2 development is interesting, but still far from a solid indication that the Android-side release is happening in the coming days. The same day as Microsoft's Azure listing of Sora 2 for its cloud customers, OpenAI also announced that the AI tool can now generate 15-second videos, while Pro subscribers get the ability to create longer 25-second clips. The company also added a new storyboard feature that offers users more control over the scene they want to achieve. As far as access goes, Sora 2 should initially be free for Android users, just like its iPhone release, with an expanded usage limit for paying customers.