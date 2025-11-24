What's The Difference Between US F-16 & Swedish Gripen Jet Fighters?

Every air force needs its own nimble, lightweight, single-engine fighter jet. For the United States, that's Lockheed Martin's F-16 Fighting Eagle, a fighter jet that's been around since 1979. For Sweden, it's SAAB's Jas 39 Gripen, a fighter that really puts the "multi" in multi-role. Just like every other military aircraft, there have been multiple variants for these two fighter jets, so for purposes of simplicity, we'll be looking at the newest version of each one: the F-16 Block 70/72 (sometimes referred to as the F-16V) and the Jas 39 Gripen E. It's easy from their appearances to see some of the differences in these two aircraft.

The Gripen might have a single engine like its American counterpart, but it has two air intakes on its sides whereas the Falcon has a single one under the cockpit. Most notable is the canards on each side of the Gripen's cockpit, as well as its cropped delta-wing design. Looking at their internals, you'd find the engine that powers SAAB's Gripen E is the General Electric F414-GE-39E turbofan engine, the same powerplant for Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler. It produces 22,000 pounds of thrust and gets into Mach 2 territory for speed when at altitude.

The F-16 engine, on the other hand, depends on the version. If it's the Block 70, it's sporting General Electric's F110-GE-129, while the Block 72 variant has Pratt & Whitney's F100-PW-229 turbofan engine. These engines can push out around 29,000 pounds of thrust and get the jet up to 1,500 mph (faster than Mach 2).