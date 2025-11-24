China's New Amphibious Assault Ship Is Unlike Any In The West

In December 2024, China's People's Liberation Army Navy unveiled its newest warship, the Type 076, with little public information about its design or capabilities. The Type 076 is a new class of amphibious assault ship, which isn't the same thing as an aircraft carrier despite its similar appearance. Some of the mystery surrounding the vessel was partially lifted on November 14, 2025, when the Sichuan (51) left Shanghai on its first sea trial. This revealed more about the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD), which is unique among its type due to its electromagnetic catapult.

This is a significant technological improvement over steam catapults, but that's beside the point because amphibious assault ships in the West lack catapults of any variety. The LHD ships operated by the United States Navy are not designed to launch aircraft that would require a catapult, making the Sichuan unique in its construction and likely employment. The U.S. Navy's Wasp-class LHDs can launch a variety of aircraft, but when it comes to fixed-wing, it's typically limited to planes like the AV-8B Harrier II or the F-35B Lightning II.

They launch aircraft that don't require a runway, and while they have long flight decks, launching F/A-18s isn't what they're designed for. The Sichuan, on the other hand, can seemingly launch a wider variety of aircraft, showing how China is continuing to step up its naval game in terms of implementing added capabilities to its warships. There's still much to learn about the Sichuan, which is getting a lot of attention from the West.