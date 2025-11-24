Should You Buy A Used Motorcycle? Here's What Riders Say Are The Pros & Cons

Buying a brand-new motorcycle is not an easy feat. If you were to go shopping for one now, you'll spot options ranging from the $30,000+ 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus and the $27,000 Harley Davidson Street Glide,to the $7,000 Honda Rebel 500. However, once you switch your focus to the classifieds, you will find that shopping for a used motorcycle under $5,000 is possible. Buying a used motorcycle might be cheaper up front, but there are several hurdles you have to jump over in the process.

That said, the consensus among riders seems to be that buying a used bike offers a few advantages than getting one fresh off a dealer's lot. There is also a cost upside, after you factor in purchase price, insurance, and depreciation — so much so that what you lose in mileage tends to balance out with the thousands of dollars you get to save.

Still, buying used isn't all sunshine and open roads. Unlike cars, motorcycles record their history through subtle tells, which is why hidden damage plagues the used market. They are easier to crash and repair poorly than cars, so buying used usually comes down to how well you play detective, how comfortable you are taking on the risk, and how much you care about the brand-new shine of a new bike.