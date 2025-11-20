6 Of The Best Milwaukee Tool Black Friday Deals Under $50
Hoping to beef up your Milwaukee collection this Black Friday, but stuck with a tight budget? Or maybe you're searching for fun stocking stuffers for the handyperson in your life? Red Tool Store has some great Milwaukee finds for under $50 this holiday season. We've put together a half-dozen of the best deals on their site.
First up: Milwaukee's 6- and 10-inch adjustable wrench set, on sale right now for $29.97. (That's less than $15 a wrench!) They come with a proprietary adjustment screw to prevent jaw slippage as well as a chrome-plated finish and ergonomic handle design. You'll also notice a laser-etched ruler and tether-ready loop on the pair, too.
These wrenches have a 4.6 user rating on Red Tool Store's site, with most people complimenting their reliability and consistent performance, especially for everyday tightening and loosening needs. (One user said that the 6-inch wrench locked up after very limited use, but that appears to be something of an outlier.)
Milwaukee 6-in-1 pliers for under twenty bucks
Milwaukee's 6-in-1 combination pliers combine stripping, cutting, bolt shearing, reaming, and needle-nose into one handy tool. People seem pretty happy with them, too, based on the reviews: Red Tool Store has them at a 4.1 average user rating with reviews praising the pliers' clean stripping, comfortable balance, and ease of use. They're on sale now for $19.97.
We should mention that some reviewers experienced dulling of the cutting blade or bending near the jaws during routine work, especially when cutting thicker wires. On the other hand, other reviews praise the pliers' ability to open wide enough to handle larger wire. Overall, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, but keep in mind that thicker or larger wires may still give you some trouble. Even so, under $20 is a great Black Friday deal for a 6-in-1 tool... that's less than $3.50 a feature, and you'd be hard-pressed to find these six as individual tools each for cheaper than that.
An 80-piece driver bit set for less than 60¢ a piece
The Milwaukee Shockwave 80-piece bit set is definitely one of the pricier items on this list, but for the sale price of $44.99, you get a ton of bits covering Phillips, square, Torx, slotted, hex, nut drivers, and multiple other power-bit sizes. (Besides, it's far from the most expensive Milwaukee tool ever.) It's a really comprehensive assortment of bits, and it comes in a nice Milwaukee-red case that holds them all in place, nice and secure and organized.
At a 4.6 rating on Red Tool Store, most people have really positive things to say about the set: good value, reliable, versatile, "everything [you] need to get the job done and then some." While one reviewer did have a bit snap on the first use, they seem to be the exception here. It's a nice idea for anyone in need of a starter kit, especially if you have a Packout tool box: big or small, the case is designed to fit within it.
Price drop on a Milwaukee 3-Piece 1000V insulated screwdriver set
Milwaukee's insulated screwdriver set is ideal for electricians and maintenance workers who need insulated tools to meet their industry's safety standards. These screwdrivers are UL Classified and tested to multiple electrical safety certifications, including IEC 60900:2012 and ASTM F1505-10. They're also flame-retardant and impact-resistant, with a dual-layer insulation system that shows you its wear over time. Red Tool Store has this particular set on sale for $19.97.
User reviews are pretty strongly positive, though they tend to focus on construction quality rather than long-term durability since many purchasers haven't had a chance to test them in high-risk environments yet. One reviewer in particular praised Milwaukee's attention to safety details, saying the two-layer insulation made them feel more confident using them on the job. As a matter of fact, no major complaints can be found in the available reviews on Red Tool Store's site. For under $20, it seems like you can't go wrong with this trio.
Slashed pricing on a Milwaukee Tradesman fixed blade knife
Knife pun aside, the Tradesman fixed-blade knife is a general-purpose work knife with a stainless steel blade, full-tang construction, and molded sheath. The blade measures four inches, while the entire thing comes out to be nine and a half inches total. Whether you plan on using it as a disposable workhorse or a long-term primary tool, this Milwaukee knife is up for a diverse range of tasks: prying, cutting insulation, scoring flooring, you name it.
User reviews have it at a 4.6 rating on Red Tool Store, with customers saying it's able to remain sharp after heavy, extended use and can easily be resharpened with basic stones. That said, one user had an issue with the way the handle felt slippery to them. That could be a problem when working in sweaty or otherwise wet conditions. Currently priced at $19.97 for Black Friday, the knife nevertheless seems like a nice, durable, budget-friendly option for a Milwaukee-loving tool enthusiast.
Save on a three-pack of Milwaukee zippered pouches
Last, we have one that could be fun for more than just the tradesperson in your home: Milwaukee's three-pack of zippered pouches. This is just a nice, simple, handy accessory for anybody who wants a heavy-duty, water-resistant pouch. Whether you're using it for small tools and fittings, makeup brushes or pencils, heck, even school supplies, you can get three of them for $19.97 right now.
User feedback is consistently positive on these pouches, with several users saying they've gotten years of reliable use before seeing any signs of wear. One reviewer reported that even heavily loaded pouches held up without tearing. The pouches themselves are solid red, but they have a strip of fabric and a hang loop up by the zipper, color-coded in red, white, and gray. That way, you can organize them by task type, tool family or whatever other method to the madness that best suits you.