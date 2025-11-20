6 Of The Best Milwaukee Tool Black Friday Deals Under $50

Hoping to beef up your Milwaukee collection this Black Friday, but stuck with a tight budget? Or maybe you're searching for fun stocking stuffers for the handyperson in your life? Red Tool Store has some great Milwaukee finds for under $50 this holiday season. We've put together a half-dozen of the best deals on their site.

First up: Milwaukee's 6- and 10-inch adjustable wrench set, on sale right now for $29.97. (That's less than $15 a wrench!) They come with a proprietary adjustment screw to prevent jaw slippage as well as a chrome-plated finish and ergonomic handle design. You'll also notice a laser-etched ruler and tether-ready loop on the pair, too.

These wrenches have a 4.6 user rating on Red Tool Store's site, with most people complimenting their reliability and consistent performance, especially for everyday tightening and loosening needs. (One user said that the 6-inch wrench locked up after very limited use, but that appears to be something of an outlier.)