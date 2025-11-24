What The Orange Light Means On A Ryobi Battery Charger

According to Ryobi's support site, the flashing orange light specifically means "Temperature Delay". It doesn't necessarily mean your battery is bad, but it is outside of the battery's operating temperature. Because of this, it won't begin charging until the battery reaches a cooler or warmer temperature.

There's no status that differentiates between "hot battery pack" and "cold battery pack", but they're both common states. Your battery may be hot if it was recently in use. If you pushed your tool too hard, the tool and its attached battery could overheat. On the flip side, if you're in a more frigid climate, the battery could be too cold, meaning it's not optimal to recharge it. The colder temperature increases the resistance of the battery cell, so it's harder to charge, and you risk damaging the battery.

Unfortunately, all you can really do in either instance is let the battery temperature normalize, allowing it to either cool or warm up on its own. However, once the battery reaches a normal temperature, it should automatically begin charging, getting you set up for your next round of home DIY projects.