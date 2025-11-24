How To Know Your iPad Has A Pixel Issue (And Whether It Can Be Fixed)

It usually starts with a casual wipe of the thumb or a cloth. You spot a speck on your iPad screen against the light background of your browser, while watching Netflix, or editing a photo and you try to brush it away. But the speck remains defiant, appearing on your beloved iPad's screen despite multiple attempts to remove it. Congratulations, your iPad might just have a pixel issue.

It doesn't affect the touchscreen's functionality, but once you notice it, the pixel defect becomes hard to ignore and catches your eye every time you use the device. It could be the result of a software glitch, a stuck pixel locked on a specific color, or a dead pixel that isn't receiving any power. While the first one is relatively easy to fix, the other two aren't.

To determine the root cause, you should perform the screenshot test. Press the power and volume up buttons, or the home and power buttons if you have an older iPad model, to take a screenshot. Thereafter, open the Photos app, rotate your iPad, and observe the movement of the problematic pixel (or pixels). If it moves when you zoom or rotate, it is a software glitch.

In such cases, simply restarting the iPad or reinstalling the app that's causing the problem can fix the issue. This can occasionally help with stuck pixels as well, though it doesn't always work.