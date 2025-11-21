PlayStation's Black Friday Sale Is Live: Save On PS5, Controllers, And More

The most attractive PlayStation discounts for most Black Friday shoppers will likely be the consoles themselves, which are marked down by about $100. The discount applies to both the standard PS5 Slim and the newer PS5 Pro, bringing the discless version of the former down to about $400 and the latter to $650. That's a respectable savings, but it's no doorbuster. Sony's deal is a great place to start your search, but it's worth checking other retailers for an even better price.

PlayStation limited edition bundles are a brand tradition, giving gamers a new title to sink their teeth into alongside the new console. This year, the Fortnight Flowering Chaos Bundle will be on sale at $399 for the 825 GB Digital Edition and $449 for the 1 TB Console version. There's no unique design on the console for this one, but it does come with unspecified in-game exclusive content and 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency).

Accessories haven't been left out, including DualSense controllers and even PSVR 2 virtual reality headsets. The regular DualSense (considered the best controller ever made by some) is $20 off, while the more expensive and feature-rich DualSense Edge is discounted by $30. The accessibility-focused Access controller gets a $20 savings. As for the VR headset, you'll score $100 off the PlayStation VR2, a decent opportunity for gamers interested in VR to see what the hype is all about. If you need a headset, the Pulse Elite is $20 off, and the Pulse Explore earbuds get a $30 drop. Lastly, the PlayStation Portal, a handheld device that lets you stream games over the Internet from your PS5, sees a $20 price slash.