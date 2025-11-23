Milwaukee's 'Ideal Size' 18V Charging Kit Is 50% Off At Home Depot For Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are several good reasons why so many tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee. The brand's expansive catalog includes niche tools as well as everyday essentials; it has a long-standing reputation for durability, and its cordless tools are lightweight and convenient. Milwaukee's cordless tools are split into multiple ecosystems, with many of its popular tools forming part of the 18V M18 system.
Whether you're a newcomer or a longtime fan of the M18 system, if you want to stock up on additional M18 batteries, it's worth checking out Home Depot's Black Friday deals. The Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion XC5.0 Starter Kit is currently available at 50% off, priced at $199. The kit includes a pair of RedLithium XC5.0 M18 batteries, which each deliver 5Ah of runtime. Also included in the kit is Milwaukee's M18 and M12 battery charger, which can quickly top up batteries from both of the brand's leading cordless tool ecosystems.
Home Depot is an authorized Milwaukee retailer, so you get the peace of mind of knowing that you're fully covered by the manufacturer's three-year warranty — which is something you can miss out on if you buy Milwaukee tools off a non-authorized platform like Amazon. The kit can also be returned to Home Depot for up to 90 days.
Buyers are mostly impressed with the 18V charging kit
Milwaukee's M18 tool system has a strong reputation for reliability and capability among both DIYers and professionals, and Home Depot reviewers confirm that the 18V Charging Kit is no exception. At the time of writing, the kit has racked up more than 4,200 reviews from Home Depot customers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. One recent reviewer said that they "find the XC 5.0 to be the ideal size for many of [their] tools," noting that they "use these on [their] hedge trimmer and it runs for at least an hour."
Another reviewer called them their "go to for all jobs," while a third confirms that the XC5.0 battery "lasts a long time and gives the tools more punch." However, not every reviewer is won over by the Milwaukee kit. Among the small number of one-star reviews, a common complaint is that the batteries could not hold a charge out of the box and, therefore, needed to be returned. A few other reviewers claim that the batteries' runtime was far shorter than they expected. To be on the safe side, it might be worth testing the batteries as soon after purchase as possible to ensure that they're well within the 90-day returns window. However, other than that, there's little to dislike about the kit — particularly given its significant Black Friday discount.