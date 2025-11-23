Milwaukee's 'Ideal Size' 18V Charging Kit Is 50% Off At Home Depot For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several good reasons why so many tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee. The brand's expansive catalog includes niche tools as well as everyday essentials; it has a long-standing reputation for durability, and its cordless tools are lightweight and convenient. Milwaukee's cordless tools are split into multiple ecosystems, with many of its popular tools forming part of the 18V M18 system.

Whether you're a newcomer or a longtime fan of the M18 system, if you want to stock up on additional M18 batteries, it's worth checking out Home Depot's Black Friday deals. The Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion XC5.0 Starter Kit is currently available at 50% off, priced at $199. The kit includes a pair of RedLithium XC5.0 M18 batteries, which each deliver 5Ah of runtime. Also included in the kit is Milwaukee's M18 and M12 battery charger, which can quickly top up batteries from both of the brand's leading cordless tool ecosystems.

Home Depot is an authorized Milwaukee retailer, so you get the peace of mind of knowing that you're fully covered by the manufacturer's three-year warranty — which is something you can miss out on if you buy Milwaukee tools off a non-authorized platform like Amazon. The kit can also be returned to Home Depot for up to 90 days.