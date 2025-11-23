Here's How To Properly Use A Snow Blower On Your Driveway, According To The Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture this: You're a new homeowner and winter is fast approaching. You've purchased a snow blower, new gloves, and maybe a pair of snow pants, and you feel ready for that first significant snow fall of the year. The storm hits and you gear up, only for your new neighbor to get a face full of snow on your first pass. Where did you go wrong?

You'll probably be able to smooth things over with your annoyed neighbor by putting more consideration into where you throw the snow. But in addition to avoiding people, cars, and even pets, there's more that goes into safely and correctly operating a snow blower. Before that first snow even hits, Bradley Ford over at Popular Mechanics recommends that you get to know your new machine, especially if you've never used one before. It's a bit more complicated than a shovel, and you'll want to learn how to turn it on and off, and read the owner's manual, so you know how to operate, store, and maintain this new tool.

Wearing a coat and hat may seem obvious, but you also want to wear boots with grippy treads. Gloves are a must, but make sure to select a pair that allow you to maintain dexterity, as you'll likely be pulling levers or pressing buttons. You should also wear a pair of goggles or safety glasses to protect yourself not only from flying snow, but sticks or other debris that may get tossed by the machine. Once you're geared up and the flakes are falling, you're ready to take that first pass.