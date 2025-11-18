Shark's Popular Robot Vacuum Is Over 50% Off On Amazon, And It's Selling Fast

Robot vacuums typically use sensors and navigation technology to map your home. This Shark uses LiDAR for precision mapping and to help it detect objects in its path. It also allows users to set a cleaning schedule or simply activate the vacuum whenever they feel like it using voice controls through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It has up to two hours of run-time. When the battery needs to recharge, the vacuum will return to the dock and then, if the job isn't finished, resume its work after the battery is charged.

At time of writing, 61% of user reviews for the Shark robot vacuum are five-star reviews, and it has an overall rating of 4.1 out of five stars. Some users praised the product's easy setup through the downloadable app, which you can also use to control the robot vacuum. Many reviewers said it performs well on hard floors and find that it does a good job picking up pet hair. Some users think the vacuum is too loud, while others find that it doesn't bother them. The mapping seems hit or miss, with some reviewers complaining that the vacuum continues to enter zones that users have labeled off-limits. Others find that the capacity is nowhere near 60 days and that they have to empty the base much more often. It's hard to beat this limited-time Amazon deal, but we suggest you look at the vacuum's specifications and user reviews to see if this vacuum will effectively clean your floors.