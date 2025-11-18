Shark's Popular Robot Vacuum Is Over 50% Off On Amazon, And It's Selling Fast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Robot vacuums can be convenient time-savers that check a chore off the to-do list even when you're not home, and right now a top-selling model is more than 50% off on Amazon. More than 2,000 buyers have invested in the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum in the last month, and at the time of writing it is available for $294.99, down from its list price of $649.99.
This robot vacuum is bagless. It self-empties into the charging base, which holds up to 60 days of debris before you have to empty it. Shark lauds the vacuum's "Matrix Clean Navigation," which cleans in multiple passes over the same area rather than the single-pass track that other robot vacuums employ. This model also offers HEPA filtration, which Shark says will trap 99.97% of dust and allergens, including pet hair and dander. The brushroll is self-cleaning, which means it is designed in a way that prevents hair and other debris from getting tangled in the brushes. But before you buy this or any robot vacuum, it pays to check what reviewers say.
How do robot vacuums work, and is this one right for you?
Robot vacuums typically use sensors and navigation technology to map your home. This Shark uses LiDAR for precision mapping and to help it detect objects in its path. It also allows users to set a cleaning schedule or simply activate the vacuum whenever they feel like it using voice controls through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It has up to two hours of run-time. When the battery needs to recharge, the vacuum will return to the dock and then, if the job isn't finished, resume its work after the battery is charged.
At time of writing, 61% of user reviews for the Shark robot vacuum are five-star reviews, and it has an overall rating of 4.1 out of five stars. Some users praised the product's easy setup through the downloadable app, which you can also use to control the robot vacuum. Many reviewers said it performs well on hard floors and find that it does a good job picking up pet hair. Some users think the vacuum is too loud, while others find that it doesn't bother them. The mapping seems hit or miss, with some reviewers complaining that the vacuum continues to enter zones that users have labeled off-limits. Others find that the capacity is nowhere near 60 days and that they have to empty the base much more often. It's hard to beat this limited-time Amazon deal, but we suggest you look at the vacuum's specifications and user reviews to see if this vacuum will effectively clean your floors.