Why Do Bikers Put Bandanas On Their Forks? Here's What Riders Say

Bikers can find a multitude of uses for bandanas. They can serve as protection for the face when riding in cold or dusty conditions. When performing repairs, or other activities that get their hands dirty, bikers may opt to use an old bandana as a rag to prevent smudging their bike. Bikers that choose to not wear helmets often tie a bandana around their heads to keep their hair in place or protect their scalp from the sun. Bandanas can also serve as part of a first aid kit, an essential item bikers should always carry with them.

Along with their many uses, bandana placement also varies. While bandanas are often worn as durags or carried in a pocket, they're sometimes tied to the forks of motorcycles. Based on years working on and riding motorcycles, some practical reasons for tying bandanas to forks include keeping some dust and grime away from fork seals and preventing leaking fork oil from dripping down the fork.

Bikers are a diverse group of people from all walks of life. They include members of famous outlaw motorcycle clubs, doctors, lawyers, and large swaths of middle-class America. As such, bikers' reasons for tying bandanas can vary widely, let's explore what riders say.