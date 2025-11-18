Why Do Bikers Put Bandanas On Their Forks? Here's What Riders Say
Bikers can find a multitude of uses for bandanas. They can serve as protection for the face when riding in cold or dusty conditions. When performing repairs, or other activities that get their hands dirty, bikers may opt to use an old bandana as a rag to prevent smudging their bike. Bikers that choose to not wear helmets often tie a bandana around their heads to keep their hair in place or protect their scalp from the sun. Bandanas can also serve as part of a first aid kit, an essential item bikers should always carry with them.
Along with their many uses, bandana placement also varies. While bandanas are often worn as durags or carried in a pocket, they're sometimes tied to the forks of motorcycles. Based on years working on and riding motorcycles, some practical reasons for tying bandanas to forks include keeping some dust and grime away from fork seals and preventing leaking fork oil from dripping down the fork.
Bikers are a diverse group of people from all walks of life. They include members of famous outlaw motorcycle clubs, doctors, lawyers, and large swaths of middle-class America. As such, bikers' reasons for tying bandanas can vary widely, let's explore what riders say.
Reasons riders say they put bandanas on their forks
Another functional reason for putting bandanas on motorcycle forks is to divert some of the front tire spray when riding in the rain without a front fender. REV, a senior member of the Chop Cult forum, says they'd prefer staying fenderless while seeking options to deal with the "road spay mohawk" encountered when riding in the rain. Another senior member, Rus, says "tying a bandana around the forks can help a little bit." NHMike confirms that "Bandanas keep the rain off some." While a bandana may not qualify among must-have accessories for bikers who ride in the rain, it's probably better than having nothing at all.
Some riders on the r/motorcycles subreddit say most bikers use bandanas as fashion accessories or a form of cosplay. While some admit they do it for the style, other riders display bandanas that mean something personal to them. Redditor Affectionate_Stop_37 says they have displayed an American flag style bandana on their bikes since 2005. Traditional_Image826's bandana is in remembrance of their cousin, an "avid biker... who died way to[o] early." Hoosier_Gang flies one of their Dad's bandanas, and doesn't care what anyone thinks about it.
NickD, a Harley-Davidson Forums user, says in the past motorcycle club members would use bandanas that matched their club's colors, 95custmz says it could mean the biker is armed, and Jeff W wonders why "every stupid little thing [has] to mean something?" In the end, a bandana on a biker's forks is much like a tattoo, it could have a very deep meaning, or no meaning at all.