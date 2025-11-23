How Strong Is Harbor Freight's Bauer Impact Drill Compared To Milwaukee? This Test Has The Answers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to build out your tool collection and save a bit of money in doing so, Harbor Freight is definitely somewhere to check out. Walking through its aisles or perusing its website, it becomes clear that there are few tools it doesn't carry. Many of its options come from its exclusive brands, such as Bauer, for example, which has a robust tool selection. If one were to compare its offerings to those of a larger brand, such as Milwaukee, though, how would they compare? Torque Test Channel on YouTube compared Bauer's 20V cordless brushless impact driver to Milwaukee's M18 Fuel cordless brushless impact driver, among a host of similar drills, to see how they measured up.

As seen above, the central metric used to compare the two drills was their torque, which is a key criterion in determining a drill's strength. These drills were tested by attaching to a bolt head, which connected to a meter that provided torque readouts. Working torque was tested over five seconds, maximum torque over 10 seconds, and reverse torque over 15 seconds. Bauer was found to have a working torque of 394 lb-ft, a reverse torque of 625 lb-ft, and a maximum torque of 588 lb-ft. Ultimately, it fell short of Milwaukee's numbers in all ways. That brand's model boasted a working torque of 572 lb-ft, a reverse torque of 778 lb-ft, and a maximum torque of 728 lb-ft. It may not be one of the Bauer tools you should steer clear of, but this impact drill isn't quite on Milwaukee's level. Still, that's not to say it should be written off entirely.