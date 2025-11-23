How Strong Is Harbor Freight's Bauer Impact Drill Compared To Milwaukee? This Test Has The Answers
If you're looking to build out your tool collection and save a bit of money in doing so, Harbor Freight is definitely somewhere to check out. Walking through its aisles or perusing its website, it becomes clear that there are few tools it doesn't carry. Many of its options come from its exclusive brands, such as Bauer, for example, which has a robust tool selection. If one were to compare its offerings to those of a larger brand, such as Milwaukee, though, how would they compare? Torque Test Channel on YouTube compared Bauer's 20V cordless brushless impact driver to Milwaukee's M18 Fuel cordless brushless impact driver, among a host of similar drills, to see how they measured up.
As seen above, the central metric used to compare the two drills was their torque, which is a key criterion in determining a drill's strength. These drills were tested by attaching to a bolt head, which connected to a meter that provided torque readouts. Working torque was tested over five seconds, maximum torque over 10 seconds, and reverse torque over 15 seconds. Bauer was found to have a working torque of 394 lb-ft, a reverse torque of 625 lb-ft, and a maximum torque of 588 lb-ft. Ultimately, it fell short of Milwaukee's numbers in all ways. That brand's model boasted a working torque of 572 lb-ft, a reverse torque of 778 lb-ft, and a maximum torque of 728 lb-ft. It may not be one of the Bauer tools you should steer clear of, but this impact drill isn't quite on Milwaukee's level. Still, that's not to say it should be written off entirely.
The merits of Bauer's impact drill
Going up against one of the biggest brands in power tools, with a catalog and reputation built on high-quality tools, it's no surprise that Bauer's impact driver didn't reach the same heights as Milwaukee's. In fact, it's not even the best exclusive model one is likely to find while shopping at Harbor Freight. For example, as covered in Torque Test Channel's aforementioned video, Harbor Freight's Hercules 20V cordless brushless impact driver puts up slightly better numbers. It has a working torque of 424 lb-ft, a maximum torque of 599 lb-ft, and a reverse torque of 627 lb-ft, just managing to land between Milwaukee and Bauer's performance levels.
With that said, all of this doesn't necessarily mean Bauer's drill should be overlooked if you need such a tool. For one, the numbers it puts up are commendable, despite lacking compared to other models. The torque it provides is ample for most common jobs, and there are certainly weaker drills around. More importantly, though, the price is more budget-friendly than other comparable drills. While Milwaukee and Hercules' impact drills cost around $429 and $179.99, respectively, Bauer's model retails for $129.99 at Harbor Freight. That's a sizeable amount of money, but for what you get performance-wise, it's a reasonable buy. You may be able to get it for even less if you shop at the best times of year for Harbor Freight deals and discounts, too.
Based on the tests conducted in comparison to other brands, namely Milwaukee, Bauer's impact drill isn't a top-of-the-line model. Still, for what it can deliver at its price point, surely some folks will appreciate its availability at Harbor Freight.