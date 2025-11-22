Harbor Freight Finally Sells A Daytona Pinch Weld Adapter, So You Don't Have To Buy One Off Amazon

If you are a fan of the Daytona brand, it's a safe bet that you already own one of its 1.5, 2, 3, or 4 ton floor jacks, and are likely thrilled that Daytona has finally released a Pinch Weld Adapter for use with it. Harbor Freight also carries several other garage-ready Daytona tools and accessories that will up your gearhead cred.

High on that list is Daytona's Adjustable Headrest Creeper, which is currently selling for $79.99. After all, if you've already got a jack on hand, you're no doubt going to be spending some time underneath the vehicle it's hoisting. If you want to be at all comfortable in that scenario, you'll need a padded creeper for the job. Daytona's not only comes with a padded 4-position headrest and plank, it's also fitted with wheels and can comfortably hold a load of up to 350 pounds.

Since we're talking about jack adapters, we should also mention Daytona's Steel Jack Cross Beam, which can hold a 4,000-pound payload, is listed for $69.99, and should provide extra balance and stability to any heavy load resting on your floor jack. And if you're working with a heavy load that needs a little in-garage mobility, Daytona's 1,300-pound Capacity Positioning Wheel Dolly may be a solid fix. However, at $139.99 a pop, buying enough to actually roll your vehicle around might get pricey.