Harbor Freight Finally Sells A Daytona Pinch Weld Adapter, So You Don't Have To Buy One Off Amazon
Daytona is one of the most notable brands that Harbor Freight Tools counts among its in-house exclusives. Daytona's car jacks and accessories are prominently featured on the retailer's website, as well as in its brick-and-mortar stores. Daytona's 3-ton floor jacks, in particular, are often featured among the brand's highest-rated automotive improvement products. Given the popularity of its heavy-duty jacks and tools, fans of the brand have long lamented that Daytona didn't offer a Pinch Welder Adapter among its accessories. Sure, there were off-brand options on sites like Amazon. But until recently, there has been no such product manufactured by Daytona itself.
That's now changed, as Harbor Freight has officially released Daytona's Universal Jack Pad Pinch Weld Adapter on its website and in stores. The adapter — which is designed to help the jack lift a vehicle by the pinch welds and rocker panels without damaging its undercarriage — is currently selling for just $12.99 online. The die-cast, powder-coated aluminum device attaches to any Daytona jack magnetically, and boasts a maximum payload capacity of 4 tons (or 8,000 pounds), making it suitable for use with many cars, trucks, and SUVs. It's also backed by a limited 90-day warranty.
Other Daytona accessories you can score from Harbor Freight
If you are a fan of the Daytona brand, it's a safe bet that you already own one of its 1.5, 2, 3, or 4 ton floor jacks, and are likely thrilled that Daytona has finally released a Pinch Weld Adapter for use with it. Harbor Freight also carries several other garage-ready Daytona tools and accessories that will up your gearhead cred.
High on that list is Daytona's Adjustable Headrest Creeper, which is currently selling for $79.99. After all, if you've already got a jack on hand, you're no doubt going to be spending some time underneath the vehicle it's hoisting. If you want to be at all comfortable in that scenario, you'll need a padded creeper for the job. Daytona's not only comes with a padded 4-position headrest and plank, it's also fitted with wheels and can comfortably hold a load of up to 350 pounds.
Since we're talking about jack adapters, we should also mention Daytona's Steel Jack Cross Beam, which can hold a 4,000-pound payload, is listed for $69.99, and should provide extra balance and stability to any heavy load resting on your floor jack. And if you're working with a heavy load that needs a little in-garage mobility, Daytona's 1,300-pound Capacity Positioning Wheel Dolly may be a solid fix. However, at $139.99 a pop, buying enough to actually roll your vehicle around might get pricey.