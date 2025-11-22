This Is The Impact Wrench The US Army Uses To Service The M1 Abrams
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of impact wrenches, you probably imagine power tool heavyweights like DeWalt, Makita, or Milwaukee. One name likely not on your list is Aircraft Dynamics, which manufactures power tools under the Robotools brand. The reason that you may not have heard of them is the company's focus on building military tools, such as the Roboimpact M-1 Abrams impact wrench.
The Roboimpact was made specifically to work on military vehicles, including the M-1 Abrams — one of the best tanks ever made — that's been the US Army's main battle tank since 1980. Despite having to work on such behemoths, the Roboimpact isn't the most powerful impact driver, but that isn't the point. The wrench is designed not purely for performance, but for durability, safety, and adaptability in the field.
A recent teardown and test by the Torque Test YouTube channel shows this. Running on a 24-volt NATO connector that can draw up to 500 amps, the Roboimpact can be powered directly into a Humvee or field generator (no wireless here!). When tested, it produced around 252 ft-lbs of torque at 24 volts. However, when this was raised to 28 volts (to simulate the power generated by a running Humvee), the figure jumped to 600 ft-lbs. It may not have the performance of the latest cordless impact wrenches like the 1,200 ft-lbs Milwaukee 18, but this is a case of "military grade" not necessarily meaning more powerful — but able to keep working in situations where other tools falter.
Built for tanks -- and for anyone to use
What the Torque Test Channel breakdown really revealed was how differently this is engineered when compared to "civilian" power tools. There are no fancy gears and bearings; instead, inside is almost brutally simple. It features a heavy planetary gear system, old-school bearings, and a self-contained hammer mechanism. All designed to function first, and to keep functioning regardless of the treatment that's dished out to it.
The accompanying kit is just as unconventional. The Roboimpact comes with a torque multiplier and a collection of spline-ended attachments that don't resemble anything found in a typical hardware store. Each piece features a built-in slip clutch, meaning it automatically limits torque when tightening (roughly 165 ft-lbs), but allows for full power when reversed. Essentially, this makes it almost impossible for an inexperienced — or just clumsy — operator to overtighten and/or strip a bolt.
As well as being able to plug directly into a vehicle's 24-volt NATO slave receptacle, the Roboimpact can also run from a dedicated portable Robopack battery system. The battery pack delivers 17.2 amp hours, and can be recharged via AC or directly from a vehicle using a DC-to-DC charger. It's not truly wireless — it needs heavy-duty leads — but this allows it to work in virtually any environment without a generator. This is not an all-singing-and-dancing tool, its design brief is to deliver torque and to keep delivering in even the harshest of conditions.
If you're interested in acquiring one of these, then you'll need to contact Aircraft Dynamics for pricing information, or try sites like eBay where examples can be found from $50 upwards.