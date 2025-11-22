This Is The Impact Wrench The US Army Uses To Service The M1 Abrams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of impact wrenches, you probably imagine power tool heavyweights like DeWalt, Makita, or Milwaukee. One name likely not on your list is Aircraft Dynamics, which manufactures power tools under the Robotools brand. The reason that you may not have heard of them is the company's focus on building military tools, such as the Roboimpact M-1 Abrams impact wrench.

The Roboimpact was made specifically to work on military vehicles, including the M-1 Abrams — one of the best tanks ever made — that's been the US Army's main battle tank since 1980. Despite having to work on such behemoths, the Roboimpact isn't the most powerful impact driver, but that isn't the point. The wrench is designed not purely for performance, but for durability, safety, and adaptability in the field.

A recent teardown and test by the Torque Test YouTube channel shows this. Running on a 24-volt NATO connector that can draw up to 500 amps, the Roboimpact can be powered directly into a Humvee or field generator (no wireless here!). When tested, it produced around 252 ft-lbs of torque at 24 volts. However, when this was raised to 28 volts (to simulate the power generated by a running Humvee), the figure jumped to 600 ft-lbs. It may not have the performance of the latest cordless impact wrenches like the 1,200 ft-lbs Milwaukee 18, but this is a case of "military grade" not necessarily meaning more powerful — but able to keep working in situations where other tools falter.