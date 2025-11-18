The Most Frustrating Reason Tesla's Cyberbeast Is Now $15K More Expensive

The Tesla Cyberbeast is the company's top-level version of the Cybertruck, which adds triple motors to all the very cool features the Cybertruck comes with as standard. Unfortunately for buyers, Tesla increased the price by $15,000 in August 2025, taking it up to its new current MSRP of $114,990 (plus $1,995 destination and $250 order fees).

This price increase covers the cost of the Cyberbeast's new compulsory Luxe Package, which includes several items that were previously optonal. The Luxe Package includes free Supercharging, Full Self-Driving (Supervised), premium connectivity, and four years of premium service, which comes with recommended maintenance as well as protection coverage for your wheels, tires, and windshield. Those considering the purchase of a Cyberbeast at this point have no choice but to take the Luxe Package and pay the higher price.

Those who can get by with the 593-hp dual-motor Cybertruck, the only other model offered since Tesla dropped the rear-wheel-drive version in September 2025, will be able to get theirs for a much lower price. Giving up the Cyberbeast's third motor and mandatory Luxe Package gets buyers a starting price of $79,990 (plus $1,995 destination and $250 order fees), about $35,000 cheaper than the Cyberbeast. You still get features such as all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, the tow package, bed outlets, adaptive air suspension, a motorized hardtop tonneau cover, under-bed gear locker, and a one-year premium connectivity trial.