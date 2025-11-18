The Most Frustrating Reason Tesla's Cyberbeast Is Now $15K More Expensive
The Tesla Cyberbeast is the company's top-level version of the Cybertruck, which adds triple motors to all the very cool features the Cybertruck comes with as standard. Unfortunately for buyers, Tesla increased the price by $15,000 in August 2025, taking it up to its new current MSRP of $114,990 (plus $1,995 destination and $250 order fees).
This price increase covers the cost of the Cyberbeast's new compulsory Luxe Package, which includes several items that were previously optonal. The Luxe Package includes free Supercharging, Full Self-Driving (Supervised), premium connectivity, and four years of premium service, which comes with recommended maintenance as well as protection coverage for your wheels, tires, and windshield. Those considering the purchase of a Cyberbeast at this point have no choice but to take the Luxe Package and pay the higher price.
Those who can get by with the 593-hp dual-motor Cybertruck, the only other model offered since Tesla dropped the rear-wheel-drive version in September 2025, will be able to get theirs for a much lower price. Giving up the Cyberbeast's third motor and mandatory Luxe Package gets buyers a starting price of $79,990 (plus $1,995 destination and $250 order fees), about $35,000 cheaper than the Cyberbeast. You still get features such as all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, the tow package, bed outlets, adaptive air suspension, a motorized hardtop tonneau cover, under-bed gear locker, and a one-year premium connectivity trial.
A closer look at the Cyberbeast
The Tesla Cyberbeast is powered by three electric motors that produce a total of 845 hp. This allows the Cybertruck to hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, 100 mph in 6.9 seconds, and hit the quarter mile in 11.0 seconds at 119 mph in Beast mode (per Car and Driver). Top speed is limited to 131 mph. As quick as the Cyberbeast may be in a straight line, it is not the best off-road vehicle due to its choice of tires. The Tesla Cyberbeast's towing capacity is 11,000 pounds, while it has a curb weight of 6,901 pounds.
Some other unique features common to both the Cybertruck and Cyberbeast are the stainless steel skin that resists dents, a steer-by-wire steering system with no mechanical backup, and a 48-volt electrical system that enables higher efficiency with more compact wiring. Tesla's Cybertruck/Cyberbeast is certainly a unique and polarizing vehicle, and one that has been built to the tastes of its creator, Elon Musk.
Musk has several goals for this vehicle, one of which is to destroy the sales of the Ford F-150, Ford's best-selling pickup truck. Poor sales of the Cybertruck demonstrate that it has so far failed at this mission. Another objective is Musk's desire to use it for Mars exploration, albeit with life support systems installed. Time will tell. Thankfully, if you're not keen on the Cybertruck, there are several alternatives to the Tesla Cybertruck to consider.