Drivers Are Using This Cheap Trick To Keep Their Car Door Handles From Freezing - But Should You?

There's something familiar and frustrating about stumbling out to your car on a frigid morning, coffee in hand, only to find your car's door handle frozen shut. As you prepare for the snow, know that there are many ways to avoid winter car troubles, and you need to have a neat trick or two up your sleeve for dealing with the blistering cold, especially when it comes to freezing car door handles. One of the internet's favourite cheap tricks for dealing with this problem is to use cooking spray. Some drivers figured out that applying cooking spray to their car door frames and rubber seals prevents them from absorbing water and freezing to the metal frame. It works, but before you hop on it, you should know the many factors that don't make cooking sprays the best solution for the job.

Cooking spray contains oils that get into places where you can't wash out, and this causes problems over time. The biggest one happens in the summer, when the oil may begin to degrade. When oil gets heated, it transforms into a polymer that becomes insoluble even in soapy water. Your car door seals might not reach frying temperatures, but they absolutely get hot when you park directly in the sun. When that happens, polymerization will leave a gummy residue on your car that you've probably only seen while scrubbing off baking sheets. Also, the cooking spray is going to leave an odd scent, like canola or fake butter, behind. Thankfully, there's a better option that is also cheap and eliminates these problems.