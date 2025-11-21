This Viral Tool Trick On TikTok Can Help You Easily Get A Knot Out Of Your Ratchet Strap
A knot in your ratchet straps or rope can be an incredibly frustrating turn of events, but a hack making the rounds on TikTok can show you how to easily fix this problem.
If you've ever had to haul anything in your truck, you definitely know the importance of using ratchet straps, lest you watch your incredibly expensive item tumble out of your truck bed while driving down the highway. But you may have also encountered an issue where you go to pull your ratchet straps out, only to discover that you removed them and put them away wrong last time.
So, now you have to contend with an impossible knot, so tightly constrained that you feel like you're going to rip out your nails trying to undo it. But don't hurt yourself trying to fight with a stubborn knot. Instead, a TikTok hack posted by whatnooowaaay has an easier solution: just whack it with a hammer a few times.
Hammer stubborn knots to free up your ratchet straps
@whatnooowaaay
The original video, which whatnooowaaay stitched, shows user Mr. Moonshine with a ratchet strap that has a hopelessly tight knot. Rather than pry at it, he places the knot down on the concrete floor of his garage. He then gives the knot a few taps with a hammer, which loosens it enough for him to untie it. Whatnooowaay tries it himself with similar results.
The hack is going viral thanks to this video, but if you think you've heard of it before, you're probably right. Like the best life hacks, it's actually an old-school trick that has been circulating on the Internet for years, and almost certainly originated in mom-and-pop garages around the world. So, don't be surprised if your grandparents already know about it.
Obviously, this method is not magic. The knot won't just come undone on its own, so you will have to work it a little to finish untying it. But this tried-and-true method is one of the easiest ways to untie a knot we've found, and is a great way to save your ratchet strap (and your fingers) from any undue harm you may cause by trying to untie the knot.