This Viral Tool Trick On TikTok Can Help You Easily Get A Knot Out Of Your Ratchet Strap

A knot in your ratchet straps or rope can be an incredibly frustrating turn of events, but a hack making the rounds on TikTok can show you how to easily fix this problem.

If you've ever had to haul anything in your truck, you definitely know the importance of using ratchet straps, lest you watch your incredibly expensive item tumble out of your truck bed while driving down the highway. But you may have also encountered an issue where you go to pull your ratchet straps out, only to discover that you removed them and put them away wrong last time.

So, now you have to contend with an impossible knot, so tightly constrained that you feel like you're going to rip out your nails trying to undo it. But don't hurt yourself trying to fight with a stubborn knot. Instead, a TikTok hack posted by whatnooowaaay has an easier solution: just whack it with a hammer a few times.