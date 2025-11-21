Going To A Quick-Lube Shop Could Leave Your Honda's Transmission In Ruins - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For simple maintenance jobs like topping up fluids or replacing wiper blades, it can make perfect sense to take your car to a quick lube shop. However, some components are more delicate than others — and in the case of Honda vehicles, that's the transmission. Here is why going to a quick lube shop might just destroy your Honda's gearbox.

A quick lube typically uses a high-pressure machine to force out the old transmission fluid and replace it with a new one. Still, some of Honda's CVT transmissions are particularly delicate since they don't rely on a planetary gear system like most transmissions, but rather clutch packs and hydraulic pressure controls, which are more akin to a manual transmission.

That said, high pressure can overload valve bodies, solenoids, internal seals, and dislodge components. Furthermore, any fluid other than the one recommended by Honda can also do more harm than good. To do this job properly and meet Honda's standards, you should only use Honda's transmission fluid — and stick to a basic drain-and-fill service.