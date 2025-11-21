First Radio Signal Could End 3I/Atlas Alien Debate For Good

It's difficult to believe that, given the enormous extent of outer space around us, there aren't other life forms out there. Humanity has long been intrigued by the idea, with movies, books, and TV shows presenting friendly aliens, malevolent aliens, indifferent aliens, and more. It's a cause of endless debate. This is what's made the story of 3I/Atlas so intriguing. This comet is a very distant visitor, deriving its name from the fact that it's only the third interstellar (meaning from beyond the Solar System itself) object that science has identified as such. The Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) first detected its existence in mid-June 2025, and the first observations continued into July. The most intriguing aspect of this object is that, being from so far away, it could boast utterly unfamiliar properties. It could even be made by another species, and this is what some have been counting on.

The idea of 3I/Atlas as an alien spacecraft of some sort has been one that's intriguing many. With that in mind, astronomers and scientists around the world are desperate to demonstrate whether this interstellar interloper is naturally occurring or whether, just possibly, it was built by another civilization or species entirely. In October 2025, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory caught the first radio signal from 3I/Atlas, and they are consistent with what astronomers would expect from a comet. Operating the MeerKat telescope system, they detected hydroxyl radicals (evidence of a water source), which are capable of absorbing the radiation, resulting in the signal. It is, it would seem, entirely natural after all. Let's take a look at what separates a comet from something even more astonishing than that.