Home Depot Is Selling These Starlink Kits At A Steep Discount For Black Friday
If you're unfamiliar with Starlink, you may think it's something from a science fiction movie. The name sounds futuristic, but it's actually a satellite internet provider that was developed by SpaceX. It provides high-speed broadband internet to remote locations around the world that otherwise may not have access to any internet services, let alone a reliable connection. It's a great solution for the millions of Americans who don't have available broadband services, and it's also enabling people around the world to access education and health services, and helping with communication during natural disasters.
The service is accessible in most areas of the U.S. and continues to expand. You can visit starlink.com to check if the service is available at your address. Starlink is available at various price points, with prices starting at $40 per month. You will also need to purchase a Starlink kit. You can get a kit directly from Starlink, or several retail stores also sell them, including Home Depot, which is offering deep discounts in an early Black Friday sale. The home improvement store has two kits at the time of this writing: the Standard Kit, on sale for $279, and the Mini Kit, which is on sale for $229, along with several accessories. Each kit includes a small dish, a Wi-Fi router, and all necessary cables and a power supply, but you may need to purchase a wall mount or pivot mount, which are also available at Home Depot.
How the system works
Starlink Mini is designed for basic internet applications, according to Starlink. It's a portable solution that covers up to 1,200 square feet, so it will work well for people in small spaces or those on the go in RVs or boats who are looking for a reliable way to connect to the internet. Starlink Standard covers up to 3,200 square feet. It offers high speeds that are well-suited for streaming and gaming, and it can withstand bad weather conditions. These kits are designed to be easily self-installed, but you do need an unobstructed view of the sky, so be sure to put some thought into where you'll place it. Most users find that Starlink is fairly reliable, especially if you have a clear view of the sky.
Starlink uses a large network of satellites that SpaceX has placed into low-Earth orbit. Once you find the best location for the dish, you want to mount it so that it is level, then plug the power supply in and connect it to the router and the dish. Next, you'll power it on, connect it to the Starlink Wi-Fi, and follow the instructions to finish the setup. Users receive an hour of internet access to get their Starlink account set up and ready to use. If your hour expires and you haven't finished the setup process, you can use another device and visit starlink.com/setup, then follow the instructions.