Home Depot Is Selling These Starlink Kits At A Steep Discount For Black Friday

If you're unfamiliar with Starlink, you may think it's something from a science fiction movie. The name sounds futuristic, but it's actually a satellite internet provider that was developed by SpaceX. It provides high-speed broadband internet to remote locations around the world that otherwise may not have access to any internet services, let alone a reliable connection. It's a great solution for the millions of Americans who don't have available broadband services, and it's also enabling people around the world to access education and health services, and helping with communication during natural disasters.

The service is accessible in most areas of the U.S. and continues to expand. You can visit starlink.com to check if the service is available at your address. Starlink is available at various price points, with prices starting at $40 per month. You will also need to purchase a Starlink kit. You can get a kit directly from Starlink, or several retail stores also sell them, including Home Depot, which is offering deep discounts in an early Black Friday sale. The home improvement store has two kits at the time of this writing: the Standard Kit, on sale for $279, and the Mini Kit, which is on sale for $229, along with several accessories. Each kit includes a small dish, a Wi-Fi router, and all necessary cables and a power supply, but you may need to purchase a wall mount or pivot mount, which are also available at Home Depot.