Metaverse Madness: Meta's Chef AI Scientist Is Ditching Mark Zuckerberg For New Startup

Meta has lately emerged as one of the most lavish spenders in the AI race, offering pay packages in the billion-dollar range to top AI talents. But at the same time, the company has also made some brutal cuts in its AI division, axing well-known researchers as it struggles to find mass acceptance for its MetaAI bundle and the Llama models. Internal organizational changes and talent upheaval might soon lead to one of the biggest departures from the company — Yann LeCun, a pioneer in AI for decades.

According to the Financial Times, LeCun has told his colleagues that he plans to leave Meta in the "coming months." The AI trailblazer, who is a winner of the prestigious Turing Award, is reportedly in talks to raise funds for his own startup. LeCun's exit could be a massive blow to Meta, where he joined in 2013 and is currently the Chief AI Scientist at Facebook AI Research (FAIR). So far, LeCun has not spoken publicly about his plans, nor has Meta (or any of its executives) made any comments. But it seems Meta has been planning to replace LeCun.

A report published by WIRED in July notes that Meta approached an OpenAI employee and offered them the role of chief scientist at the company. The poaching target, however, declined the offer. It was at the same time that Meta made internal changes and created the Meta SuperIntelligence Lab (MSL), which is now led by new acqui-hire Alexandr Wang as the Chief AI Officer. Gary Marcus, a prominent scientist and AI critic, also lambasted the decision and wrote on X, "LeCun just a wall decoration at this point?" The potential exit of Lecun would be a huge loss for Meta.