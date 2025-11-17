New York Could Be The Next State In Waymo's Robotaxi Invasion

Geneva, a city in upstate New York, recently hosted an event that featured one of Waymo's self-driving robotaxis. This event was attended by State Senator Jeremy Cooney, the chair of the State Senate's Transportation Committee, as a way to promote New York legislation that would make self-driving vehicles legal to operate within the state.

While Waymo has received a permit from New York City to have up to eight of its robotaxis roaming the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan with safety drivers behind the wheel, there is not yet any statewide legislation in effect that would permit Waymo's self-driving robotaxis to operate across New York without those drivers. In the meantime, Waymo is mapping the roads of upstate New York, including the city of Rochester. It is all part of Waymo's plan to spread to more cities across the U.S.

Once State Senator Cooney's legislation is passed and signed into law, Waymo will be free to add the streets and highways of New York State to its growing list of locations. Waymo currently operates in Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Austin, with Miami and Washington, D.C on the firm's "coming soon" list. Other cities to be added after those two include Las Vegas and San Diego. In a bid to expand its services beyond city streets, Waymo has recently added freeway driving for its robotaxi riders traveling in the Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco areas.