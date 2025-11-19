Common Problems With Troy-Bilt Lawn Mowers (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you look forward to the chore of mowing the lawn or not, experiencing problems with your lawn mower when you've set aside time to mow is frustrating. While users rate Troy-Bilt as the best lawn mower brand at Home Depot, the brand still has some common problems.

The lowest-rated Troy-Bilt lawn mower at Home Depot is the 46-inch Mustang powered by a 22-horsepower Kohler V-twin. It has a 4.6-star rating with 408 reviews. Njjh reports their new Troy-Bilt Mustang mower started fine the day it was delivered, but wouldn't start the first day they tried to mow. Several other reviewers report similar problems with this and other Troy-Bilt mowers.

"Lawn mower won't start" sits at the top of Home Depot's "Troy-Bilt Lawn Mower Troubleshooting & Repair Help" list. The list, powered by Repair Clinic, also contains several other conditions related to engine performance (or lack of) that are potential precursors to the engine failing to start altogether.

Problems with belts and pulleys are another common problem with Troy-Bilt lawn mowers. Users report symptoms like their Troy-Bilt lawn mower won't propel itself, riding mower blades won't engage, and unusual noises or smoke when engaging blades or driving.

Redditor MJ918 says after replacing the drive belt on their Troy-Bilt Super Bronco, it's too loose and suspects a bent tensioner pulley or broken spring is to blame. Another Redditor, Reverse_Entropy_, reports "recurring belt issues" with their Troy-Bilt Pony 42-inch riding mower. After replacing the belt and mowing a few times, the new belt came off once and twisted in the pulleys. Upon further review, they found "the idler pulley bracket plate, hole and spacers are extremely worn out."