The Harbor Freight Smart Home Find That Can Help Out With Your Christmas Lights

Decorating your home whenever the holidays roll in is a joyful time. While some people want to invest in smart Christmas Lights with a ton of features right away, others may have working lights that they've inherited from family members which they simply want to be a little smarter. If the latter sounds like you, you can invest in smart remote systems that can give old holiday lights new life, such as Harbor Freight's Indoor Wireless Remote System.

Priced at just under $20, Harbor Freight's remote system can be a great addition to your holiday decoration tool kit, as it can help manage your electricity bills, and it'll make it easy to turn things on and off. Sold in a set of three, it can be used to control up to three different wall outlets in your home, it has up to 80 feet of range, and Harbor Freight notes that the Lithium battery-powered, indoor remote system also has ETL certification for some added piece of mind.

Compared to similar smart devices, this remote control system has a few advantages. For example, like other smart switches, it doesn't need Wi-Fi to work. Because of this, it can work even for more remote or more difficult to reach locations. Not to mention, its straightforward design makes it ideal for the elderly, those who struggle with mobility, or those who don't have smartphones. What do people say? How does it actually stack up?