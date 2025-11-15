Chinese Bridge Collapse Caught On Camera Just Months After Opening

As Americans waited with bated breath to see if the longest government shutdown in history was coming to an end, a near-tragedy in China briefly stole the spotlight as terrifying footage of a bridge collapse appeared on every news channel.

Part of the Shuangjiangkou Hongqi Bridge, a soaring structure that opened earlier in the year, collapsed in a cloud of dust on November 11, 2025. Part of a national highway linking the province of Sichuan and Tibet, the bridge was thankfully empty. Authorities closed it one day prior after noticeable cracks appeared on adjacent roads and slopes. The bridge was 2,487 feet long in total, and sections of it disappeared in mere seconds. The Hongqi Bridge was part of a project estimated at $399 million, and it took 19 months to construct. According to the New York Times, Chinese officials have confirmed that a detour is already in place, but the government does not know when the bridge will reopen.

The area is prone to seismic activity, but the Washington Post reported that local government officials blamed a landslide that "caused the collapse of the roadbed and approach ramp in that section." In addition to the nearby landslides, questions have been raised about other potential factors that may have contributed to the bridge collapse.