Chinese Bridge Collapse Caught On Camera Just Months After Opening
As Americans waited with bated breath to see if the longest government shutdown in history was coming to an end, a near-tragedy in China briefly stole the spotlight as terrifying footage of a bridge collapse appeared on every news channel.
Part of the Shuangjiangkou Hongqi Bridge, a soaring structure that opened earlier in the year, collapsed in a cloud of dust on November 11, 2025. Part of a national highway linking the province of Sichuan and Tibet, the bridge was thankfully empty. Authorities closed it one day prior after noticeable cracks appeared on adjacent roads and slopes. The bridge was 2,487 feet long in total, and sections of it disappeared in mere seconds. The Hongqi Bridge was part of a project estimated at $399 million, and it took 19 months to construct. According to the New York Times, Chinese officials have confirmed that a detour is already in place, but the government does not know when the bridge will reopen.
The area is prone to seismic activity, but the Washington Post reported that local government officials blamed a landslide that "caused the collapse of the roadbed and approach ramp in that section." In addition to the nearby landslides, questions have been raised about other potential factors that may have contributed to the bridge collapse.
Could a nearby dam have played a role?
While the Washington Post reported that the relatively fast pace of construction of the Hongqi Bridge, which stands more than 1,000 feet above the river, concerned some, others pointed to the nearby hydroelectric power dam. The Tibetan Review reported that just days before cracks appeared near the bridge, an opening ceremony was held at the new Shuangjiangkou Dam, which is the world's tallest hydroelectric power dam. However, as of now, there's no evidence that the dam played a role in the bridge's collapse. The Hongqi Bridge was built in one of the most seismically active areas of the Sichuan region. In 2008, this region of China experienced a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 69,000 people. The new bridge, which was built by the Sichuan Road & Bridge Group, was supposed to be able to withstand an 8.0 earthquake and boasted a cable-stayed design.
Building a bridge over water is no easy feat, and this is not the first dramatic bridge collapse in recent history. In 2024, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship lost power and hit one of the main support piers. Unfortunately, six members of a nearby construction crew were killed in the incident. In 2018, the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, suffered a deadly collapse during a storm. Forty-three people died, and the incident was later blamed on a variety of factors, including aging and neglect.