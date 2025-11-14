This New 'Play And Stay' USB-C Drive Can Give Your Laptop A Serious Storage Boost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With cameras getting better at capturing higher-resolution media, apps requiring more space for installation, and certain games taking up entire drives in a computer, devices with upgradable storage have never been easier to recommend. For those stuck with a tablet with no expandable storage, the quick and easy solution has been to offload files of lesser importance onto an external storage drive with the help of a dongle. Same goes for laptops: Simply plug in an external hard drive and move files around to create more space on your device.

Dealing with thumb drives or external hard drives can get clunky, however, especially if they're not friendly to carry around or require adapters. This is exactly the problem that the newly announced Sandisk Extreme Fit seemingly wants to solve. Measuring under an inch in every dimension, this flash drive is designed to stay plugged into your laptop or computer. Think of it as a hot-swappable SD card, just with the added convenience of the USB-C interface and faster transfer speeds.

The Sandisk Extreme Fit features the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and can hit read speeds up to 400MB per second. Available in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, pricing starts at $15.99 and goes all the way up to $117.99. The different storage tiers can address specific use cases, like a modest and cheap USB-C drive for your iPad, or a spacious backup solution for your laptop.