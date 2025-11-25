Should New Riders Consider Buying A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle? Here's What Bikers Say

If you've been thinking about getting your first motorcycle, you must have the right information before you jump in. After all, unlike driving a car, riding a bike is quite dangerous as there are no airbags, seatbelts, or even a steel cage. Regardless, most of us are willing to join the legion of riders, as owning and riding one is both liberating and fun.

With that said, if you're in the market for a bike that embodies the authentic soul of American motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson is your best bet. Since 1903, this brand has produced some truly extraordinary bikes that convey a sense of freedom and ruggedness. And given that Harley offers dozens of models catering to all types of riders — think of adventurer touring bikes for thrill seekers, sport bikes for the fastest riders, and comfy cruiser bikes for long-distance rides — you'll want to choose a bike that you'll hop on without worrying about losing control. After all, small mistakes like speeding and improper throttle input can be the difference between a fun weekend ride and a life- or wallet-altering catastrophe.

In this regard, if you're learning to ride a bike for the first time, you'll be interested to know that some Harley-Davidson bikes are beginner-friendly. Others, however, will require every ounce of focus, balance, and skill to handle safely (even for a rookie rider). With that in mind, ahead, we'll examine everything new riders need to know about buying a new Harley-Davidson based on feedback sourced from users on Harley-Davidson owner forums and subreddits.