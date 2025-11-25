Should New Riders Consider Buying A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle? Here's What Bikers Say
If you've been thinking about getting your first motorcycle, you must have the right information before you jump in. After all, unlike driving a car, riding a bike is quite dangerous as there are no airbags, seatbelts, or even a steel cage. Regardless, most of us are willing to join the legion of riders, as owning and riding one is both liberating and fun.
With that said, if you're in the market for a bike that embodies the authentic soul of American motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson is your best bet. Since 1903, this brand has produced some truly extraordinary bikes that convey a sense of freedom and ruggedness. And given that Harley offers dozens of models catering to all types of riders — think of adventurer touring bikes for thrill seekers, sport bikes for the fastest riders, and comfy cruiser bikes for long-distance rides — you'll want to choose a bike that you'll hop on without worrying about losing control. After all, small mistakes like speeding and improper throttle input can be the difference between a fun weekend ride and a life- or wallet-altering catastrophe.
In this regard, if you're learning to ride a bike for the first time, you'll be interested to know that some Harley-Davidson bikes are beginner-friendly. Others, however, will require every ounce of focus, balance, and skill to handle safely (even for a rookie rider). With that in mind, ahead, we'll examine everything new riders need to know about buying a new Harley-Davidson based on feedback sourced from users on Harley-Davidson owner forums and subreddits.
Harley-Davidson's motorcycles might not be a good deal for new riders
Over the years, Harley-Davidson bikes have earned reputations for being best left to experienced riders, and it's easy to see why. For starters, users often associate Harley bikes with higher price tags, as you can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars for a new Harley. If you're a novice rider, that's a hefty investment, as one rider on a Just Answer thread commented, "I do not recommend a Harley for beginners. It will cost you at least $100 every time you tip over, and tipping over is inevitable. It could happen due to your foot slipping on oil at a stop or even in your garage."
There's also the issue of size and weight. Unfortunately, the prodigious muscle of Harley-Davidson bikes means most are extraordinarily heavy, with the current lightest Harley-Davidson weighing just under 462 pounds. This means that even though you know how to manage the bike's brakes, clutch, and throttle, this weight could make it hard for novice riders to handle a Harley. In fact, YouTube motorcycle enthusiast Cage Free Moto posits that the weight of the Road King is what makes the bike one of the most difficult Harley-Davidson bikes to ride for beginners.
While on it, there's no denying that robust and rumbling engines are what riders love most about Harley-Davidsons. But as much as you enjoy the hair-raising torque levels of bikes like the Fat Boy and Street Glide, this surge of power is what makes Harleys reserved for experienced riders, if not outright experts.
Still, some models are a solid choice for beginners
Harley-Davidson motorcycles might be challenging to ride, but lately that narrative has changed, as some users claim that a few models are ideal even for newbie riders. In fact, the brand has recently been producing bikes that are relatively lightweight and easy to ride — qualities new riders need to survive their first few hundred miles.
The Iron 883, for instance, is arguably one of the most beginner-friendly Harley-Davidson bikes. Compared to other cruiser bikes, it's fairly maneuverable thanks to its manageable weight and size. Its low seat height is also a plus for new riders, as it's easier to plant both feet flat at a stop without any issues.
On top of that, though it features a powerful 883cc V-twin engine, this bike is easy to handle. In fact, one owner on a Reddit thread stated, "I am beginner rider and 883 was my first bike. It is a great starter bike that is very forgiving while providing the necessary power when you ask for it." However, it's worth noting that, like other Harleys, the 883 can also be a little challenging depending on the riders and their experience.