Amazon's Top-Selling Oil Filter May Surprise You - Here's Why

While performing maintenance on your own vehicle can seem like a daunting task, replacing your oil filter is actually one of the easier things to do yourself. Made of an interior filter material and a gasket, oil filters work to make sure impurities don't get stuck in the engine. Before you even open your hood to accomplish this task, however, the first step in replacing an oil filter is finding the right one for you.

Many consumers may turn to Amazon to purchase their new oil filter, as the brand offers several options that can be delivered right to your door. Currently, the top-selling and highest-rated oil filter on the website is built by FRAM, whose EG+ PH7317P 10K Mile engine oil filter claims the top spot. With more than 21,000 reviews, the FRAM EG+ has been rated 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewers of the FRAM filter appreciate the ease in which it can be installed, as well as the affordable price that FRAM charges. The FRAM EG+ filter is going for just over $4 on Amazon, which is less than half the price of some of its competitors.

The FRAM EG+ filter can be fitted to a number of different vehicles, and reviewers say it has worked on their Subarus, Nissans, Hondas, and Acuras. FRAM says the filter is intended to last 10,000 miles, and it comes with a rubber coating that makes it easy to handle. Despite its positive reviews, we were actually surprised by this rating here at SlashGear, however, considering it sat near the bottom of our own oil filter rankings in early 2025.