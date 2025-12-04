Former Google Employees Want To Change The Way You Heat Your Home - Here's How It Works

On a cold winter's day, being warm and snug under the covers is a formidable temptation. Nonetheless, the day must begin, and up we must rise. The trouble is, keeping our homes as warm throughout the day can be a real challenge. As we're forced to be increasingly conscious of the power we're using thanks to heavy energy costs and grid strain, we want an efficient and effective way to heat our homes. Keeping thermostats at the best temperature helps avoid hefty electric bills, and former Google employees have devised a system that aims to do the same: Quilt. One of the biggest benefits of any smart home functionality is convenience and efficiency. Smart meters can tell us at a glance how much energy we've used in our home that day, and what the costs amount to. To augment this, it's helpful to know exactly where we can cut down and how to do so. The concept behind Quilt is to separately heat parts of your home using controls that allow you to monitor the temperature in each and adjust accordingly.

If you work from home, your study or home office take priority for temperature control through much of the day. Other rooms, such as the bedroom, which you might not return to until the very end of the day, won't require much heating. Room-by-room, then, you can optimize the energy you use by concentrating it where you are or will be. Just as leaving lights on in rooms nobody's in is wasteful, it can also be heat those rooms to the same degree. Here's how the Quilt system works, the difference between it and other heating/cooling solutions like air duct heat pumps, and how it's designed to help with energy costs.