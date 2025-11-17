iPhones, Cameras, And More: Airport Lost And Found Items Can Be Bought For The Right Price

As safe as air travel generally is, navigating an airport can seriously boost the anxiety of even seasoned flyers. We can probably also agree that few things can push that anxiety into the red zone faster than the loss of personal items like baggage, cameras, mobile devices or laptops, if only because there's no guarantee that you'll be able to track those items down after they go missing.

As it stands, you'll likely be surprised to learn that even such vital, and no doubt pricey, personal items often go unclaimed by their owners long after they've made their way to the airport's Lost and Found. It may be even more shocking to learn that lost items left long enough can legally be sold for profit by the airport itself. If you don't believe us, we'll kindly point out that just such an auction was recently undertaken by the Pittsburgh International Airport. That auction is apparently an annual event for Pittsburgh International, which, this year, offered up more than a thousand lost artifacts for sale to the highest bidder.

According to the auction listings, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches were included as part of this year's option. Perusing the auction site, you'll even find things like cameras, laptops, and high-end jewelry, and potentially even some of the other weird things that people are allowed to bring onto planes. And yes, according to the listings, many of those items were sold for far less than their retail or resale value.