How Long Do Harley-Davidson Engines Tend To Last? Here's What Riders Say

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are known for their style, power, and cultural impact, making them the only choice for riders around the world. Many of those riders are equally impressed with the longevity of Harley Davidson engines, which have a classic, unique sound. They also appear to stand the test of time. In fact, Harley owners on the V-Twin Forum report several bikes exceeding 100,000 miles. One owner said their Road King Classic had around 150,000 miles, and a full-size Harley Touring bike was reported to have nearly 197,000 miles.

A Harley owner on the Harley-Davidson Forums reported 189,000 miles on a 1989 FXLR. Other riders echo the 100,000-mile claim, with several riders reporting over 80,000 miles as well. Harley-Davidson owners on Reddit also share stories of long-lasting engines, with one rider not having any problems until after their Road King broke 106,000 miles.

The general consensus among Harley owners in these forums is that riders must perform routine maintenance on their bikes. This means changing the oil regularly, which can easily be done with Harley-Davidson oil change kits. Regularly checking for any parts that need tightening and using quality gaskets is important too. While aftermarket parts can be installed depending on the bike itself, some owners prefer to lean more on using authentic Harley-Davidson parts. Plus, when it comes to general repairs, Harley technicians are the go-to solution for many riders.