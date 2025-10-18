Harley-Davidson Oil Change Kits: Here's What They Typically Come With

Once you fork over the money to become a Harley-Davidson motorcycle owner, the financials don't end there. Like any form of gas or electric-powered transportation, there are routine maintenance tasks to be done and paid for. Fortunately, not only are there several Harley-Davidson models that are dirt cheap to maintain, but the brand itself makes it easy for those seeking to handle their own upkeep to do so. For example, one of the most important yet simplest tasks one can handle on a Harley is an oil change, which the company has made an effort to make simple for its riders.

Harley-Davidson has a host of maintenance kits for sale, including those for oil changes. While there is some variation depending on which specific kit you buy, for the most part, there are a few essential elements found in each to get the job done. Naturally, motor oil is included, along with a fresh filter and a replacement O-ring. Combined, these provide fresh oil to move through your bike, a clean filter to catch various contaminants, and a strong O-ring seal around the drain plug to prevent leaks. Elements like oil change funnels, drain pans, and the like are sold separately. Should you opt to purchase a Harley-Davidson oil change kit, you have all the essentials to get a routine oil change done. You can then move on to the actual process, which isn't very difficult.