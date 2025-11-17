How Much Do Car Salespeople And Dealerships Make? A Look At The Numbers

The world of car sales can be a confusing one, especially when it comes to the matter of money. Of course, the amount made by any given dealership will vary hugely from one to the next. For instance, a small lot with 20 to 25 specialist sports cars is going to produce a very different profit than the huge business down the road with 1,000 everyday sedans and SUVs to choose from. So, we have to look at averages.

Fortunately, someone has run the numbers for us. Haig Partners has produced a report that delves into the dollars of dealerships, and, according to their findings, the typical privately owned retail store in the U.S. is currently generating around $4.2 million in pre-tax profit. From quarter-to-quarter, and year-to-year, there is much fluctuation in profits realized, and that's likely to do with how volatile the market is right now. The market has been dealing with the aftermath of Covid for some years now, and with the more recent revision of federal tax credits and introduction of tariffs, the auto market doesn't really know if it's coming or going.

It's a similar story with salespeople. While some are earning well and drawing in six-figure salaries, others are barely able to make ends meet. Having worked in the industry myself for some years, in addition to other SlashGear writers who have also weighed in on this topic, it's easy to see why some win while others fail. Complex pay structures, moving goal posts, and different rewards for different cars all equate to much confusion.